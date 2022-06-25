Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 515 PM CDT At 429 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms 7 miles south of Baker, or 9 miles southwest of Crestview, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crestview, Baker, Point Baker and Roeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO