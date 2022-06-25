ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 11:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 515 PM CDT At 429 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms 7 miles south of Baker, or 9 miles southwest of Crestview, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crestview, Baker, Point Baker and Roeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holmes; Walton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WALTON AND HOLMES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

HOLMES COUNTY, FL

