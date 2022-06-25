ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Cross, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower St. Martin; St. Mary A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Mary and southeastern St. Martin Parishes through 730 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Patterson Memorial Airport, or over Patterson, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morgan City, Patterson, Berwick, Burns Point, Bayou Vista, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport and Centerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby; St. Clair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Shelby, east central Jefferson and southwestern St. Clair Counties through 715 PM CDT At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leeds. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trussville, Leeds, Moody, Vandiver, Barber Motorsports Park, Shops of Grand River, Alton and Camp Winnataska. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND FAYETTE MONTGOMERY IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, EDWARDSVILLE, LITCHFIELD, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, AND VANDALIA.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

