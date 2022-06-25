Heat Advisory issued for Cross, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower St. Martin; St. Mary A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Mary and southeastern St. Martin Parishes through 730 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Patterson Memorial Airport, or over Patterson, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morgan City, Patterson, Berwick, Burns Point, Bayou Vista, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport and Centerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO