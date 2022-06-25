Bachelor Nation’s Cam Ayala has right leg amputated after life-long battle with lymphedema

BACHELOR Nation alum Cam Ayala has undergone surgery to have his right leg amputated after a life-long battle with lymphedema.

The Bachelor in Paradise star, who appeared on the 2019 instalment, shared a host of post surgery videos and pictures to his Instagram page, one with the witty hashtag "cam-putee."

Bachelor Nation’s Cam Ayala has undergone an operation to have his right leg amputated Credit: Instagram/@camronayala

The reality star has been open in talking about his lymphedema condition Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Cam, who was renowned for his rapping and ABC catchphrase in his Bachelorette season with Hannah Brown, uploaded a post-surgery picture to his Instagram page showing him with a bandage around his stump.

He flashed a big smile as he sat perched on his hospital bed, holding a snack and perched next to a huge bunch of flowers.

The reality star wrote in his brave caption: "Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR 🙏🏽✝️."

Fans were quick to offer get well wishes, with one posting: "❤️ you got this!!! ❤️."

Another added: "So so so proud of you! What a wild journey you have been on, but I am proud of you!"

One simply hailed Cam a "legend" as a fourth put: "Praying for you to get better Cam!

"You have shown so much perseverance in the last couple of years!"

Lymphedema is classed as a build up of fluid in soft body tissues when the lymph system is damaged or blocked.

These are the vessels that carry lymph around the body and when this is not able to happen, the condition occurs.

Cam has previously used his Instagram platform to talk openly about his condition.

Back in 2016, he wrote: “The experts at Boston Children’s Hospital performed a diagnostic procedure that saved my leg from being amputated in Dec 2016.

He added: "Empathy and Sympathy are great but you ARE NOT entitled to them."

Cam then continued: "NEVER be ashamed of your story, it’s yours, and not everyone will understand nor is it your obligation to make them."

Cam was on Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season Credit: Instagram/@camronayala, ABC

Cam also starred in Bachelor Nation Credit: Getty