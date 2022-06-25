ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Time Rush stop in Bridgeport on ‘Forever Tour’

By Olivia Casey
WTNH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Popstars of the boyband Big Time Rush paid a visit to Bridgeport on Friday, performing in the state for the first time in almost a decade. The tour stopped at Bridgeport’s new Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre as a part of the group’s Forever Tour. Connecticut native and TikTok...

syncopatedtimes.com

The Yankee Silversmith Inn

In April, I described from whence came my fascination with silent film comedy and introduced to my column Jan Fitzgerald, a woman who would continue to be important in my musical life. In fact, she was responsible for my next big step. Other than my increasing involvement at the Ground Round in my hometown of Hamden, CT (for which I received a free dessert and all the Roy Rogers soft drinks I could consume), my performing opportunities at age 13 were sporadic. I’d play family parties and if there was a piano at the cast party for any of the shows in which I took part in junior high school, I’d make straight for it, playing show tunes I’d picked up listening to the family record collection for hours.
HAMDEN, CT
GreenwichTime

With CT headquarters move, Subway IDs dual HQ in FL where CEO lives

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway has designated Miami as its dual headquarters, in confirming the move of its existing headquarters office to Shelton from Milford where it was long based under its late co-founder Fred DeLuca. After hiring John Chidsey as CEO in...
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Time Rush#Big Night#Reunion Tour#Tiktok#Nickelodeon
westportlocal.com

Norwalk Aquarium Offers Fireworks, other Cruises throughout the Summer

Enjoy special on-the-water views of the upcoming holiday fireworks display in Norwalk from aboard the research vessel of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, just one of many memorable cruises onto Long Island Sound offered by the Aquarium this summer. The Aquarium’s Fireworks Cruise on Sun., July 3 departs at 7:45...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 9 Year Old Punched By Babysitter

2022-06-27@12:14am–#Bridgeport CT– First responders called to a home in the 500 block of East Main Street where a babysitter allegedly hit a 9 year old child. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
charlottenews.net

City of Bridgeport, CT Proudly Opens its Flexi(R)-Pave Jogging Trail at Seaside Park

Atlantic Power & Infrastructures KB Industries Flexi®-Pave provides municipality with beneficial drainage technology that will remove harmful pollutants from entering the aquifer. TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its proprietary Flexi®-Pave installation has been...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newhavenarts.org

Caribbean Heritage Fest Dances Its Way Downtown

Top: A performer from the Braata Folk Singers. Bottom: Gammy Moses kicks off the eighth annual Caribbean Heritage Festival, the first on the Green in years. Lucy Gellman Photos. Drums sang out over the Upper New Haven Green, slow and steady until they suddenly stopped, and only their echo hung...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Resident Wins $825,000 State Lottery Prize

A Fairfield County resident has claimed an $825,000 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 21, that an unnamed Stamford resident won a 200X lottery prize. The winning ticket was purchased at Newfield Petro Corp., which is located at 582 Newfield Ave. in Stamford, CT Lottery announced. to sign...
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Violin Scammers Spotted in Danbury’s Whole Foods Parking Lot

Imagine, you're running through your daily "to-do" list, stopping at one store after another. You've already hit the mall to get a gift card for you niece and you grabbed a pair of sneakers for your son. Next, it was a trip to the dry cleaners and then you did your food shopping. You've spent hundreds of dollars already and you're not done, you need to get gas on your way home.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH.com

June is Scoliosis Awareness Month

(WTNH) – June is Scoliosis Awareness Month. Dr. Glenn Russo, an orthopedic surgeon with the Connecticut Orthopedic Institute at Hartford HealthCare is helping to spread awareness and show people what to look for. Watch the video above for the full segment.
HARTFORD, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Launches Lenny’s Lemonade

Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.
BRANFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Two Greater Danbury Towns Named Safest Places to Live in Connecticut

As a kid, we didn't bother locking the doors at night or even when we left the house for a short time, like going out to a restaurant or a sporting event. Crazy right? Well, it was a small town in a fly-over state, and it was the 1970s. Rest assured, as time went on, doors had to be locked at night and also when you left for any real amount of time. I guess you could say, it was the natural evolution of small-town life.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car-Motorcycle Collide

2022-06-25@10:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A car and motorcycle collided at Berkshire and East Main Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

