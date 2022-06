PHILADELPHIA - Two candidates vying for governor in Pennsylvania stand on opposite sides of the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In mere months, voters will select a new governor after eight years of democratic control under Tom Wolf. With the GOP controlling the state's legislature, some worry if abortion will be limited or banned if Republican Doug Mastriano takes down Democratic challenger Josh Shapiro.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO