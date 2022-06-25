It’s officially summer! 9 best ways to cool off in Central Florida

Daytona Beach weather (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first official weekend of summer is here and the heat has arrived in Central Florida.

When it’s hot outside, and you’re looking for cool things to do, check out our top nine picks:

1. Wekiwa Springs State Park

Cruise along the springs at one of Florida’s state parks. Wekiwa Springs, located in Apopka, has canoes and kayaks available. For $6, you can enjoy a refreshing trip from 8 a.m. until sundown.

2. Go to a water park

Central Florida has a lot of water parks for visitors and locals, including Aquatica, Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach, Volcano Bay and Island H2O Water Park. Tickets for each park can be purchased online.

3. Go to the beach

Hot summer weather calls for a beach day. Take your family and friends to New Smyrna Beach, Cocoa Beach or Daytona Beach. Water activities are sure to bring a cool break from the heat.

4. Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream

Summer cold treats always remind us of ice cream and Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream is a local favorite. Indulge in featured flavors that rotate or choose from over 16 classic flavors.

5. Meet a penguin at SeaWorld

Penguins are little creatures surrounded by freezing temperatures. If you want to join them at SeaWorld, you can visit the Penguin Encounter. Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

6. Check out a book or DVD at the Orange County Library System

Reading or finding a movie to check out with the Orange County Library System can cure summer boredom and you can enjoy air conditioning. For children, the Summer Reading Program offers events indoors geared toward learning and entertainment. Plus, using a library card is free.

7. Visit a museum

For those who want to keep cool while keeping their brain sharp, check out educational experiences at the Orange County Regional History Center, the Orlando Science Center and the Orlando Museum of Art. Tickets for each museum range from free to $20, depending on the age of visitors.

8. Enjoy an ice-cold craft beer

If you are over 21 and looking for a cool drink, check out Deviant Wolfe Brewing in historic downtown Sanford. They offer a wide variety of ice-cold craft beer. Keep your eyes peeled for special events as well.

9. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando

Combine games and indoor fun at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando. Ride a Biz Kart and choose to pay for the attractions you choose. There’s a race type for all ages.

