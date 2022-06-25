ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Limerick Township

 3 days ago
LIMERICK TWP, PA — U.S. 422 motorists will encounter alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures next week in both directions between Township Line Road and Evergreen Road for bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the...

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

