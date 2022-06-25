U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Limerick Township

BALA CYNWYD, PA — The Lower Merion Township Police say they are investigating a Commercial Robbery that occurred on June 21, 2022, at approximately 9:41 PM. The pictured Black male suspect entered the Taco Bell restaurant on West City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. After placing an order and paying with cash, he waved to two additional Black male suspects who entered the restaurant brandishing firearms. Suspect one demanded money from the cash registers and safe; however, the employee was only able to access the register. This same suspect placed the currency in a red bag that he had concealed on his person. During the robbery, one of the additional two suspects discharged his weapon into the ceiling. The three suspects were wearing dark clothing and their faces were concealed. They were armed with what appeared to be semi-automatic firearms.

