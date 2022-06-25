ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, TN

VEC Customers Share awards $4,324 in local grants

By Special to The DPA
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzyJI_0gM0M7hu00

At the June 2022 VEC Customers Share Board meeting, local organizations in Meigs and McMinn counties were awarded $4,324 in grants.

Organizations receiving funds included E.K. Baker School PTO ($300), Heritage Quilt Guild ($500), Luminary United Methodist Church ($500), Tri-County Center ($1,024), and Meigs County FFA ($2,000).

VEC Customers Share was founded in October 2001 and has donated more than $7.4 million to various community-service organizations across VEC’s 17-county service area. VEC Customers Share is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization. The foundation’s funds come from VEC members who have opted to round their electric bills up to the next whole dollar. VEC Customers Share individual customer contributions average a little more than $5 per year. The extra change is collected monthly and distributed by a volunteer board of directors representing each service area.

Grant applications are available at any Volunteer Energy Cooperative Customer Service Center by calling 423-334-7051 or at www.vec.org/community-programs/vecustomers-share/

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

SNAP, P-EBT benefits usable at all Knoxville farmer’s markets

SNAP and P-EBT benefits can now be used at all Knoxville farmer's markets according to Nourish Knoxville. This comes after Ebenezer Road Farmers’ Market began accepting the benefits in spring 2022. In addition, the Double-Up Food Buck program allows SNAP and P-EBT users to get free fresh fruits and vegetables.
KNOXVILLE, TN
US News and World Report

Chattanooga Homeless Hospice Center Opens Cancer Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Welcome Home of Chattanooga, a nonprofit organization that provides hospice care to the homeless, has opened a cancer respite home to provide shelter to homeless people receiving cancer treatment. “We recognized that we were caring for people who were dying very young of cancer because...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
progressivegrocer.com

Food City Opens New Store in Tennessee

Food City is welcoming shoppers to a new store in East Ridge, Tenn., as part of its expansion in that state. The 54,000-plus-square-foot location opened last week in the town east of Chattanooga and just north of the Georgia state line. The recently constructed store at 3636 Ringgold Road is...
EAST RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcminn County, TN
Mcminn County, TN
Society
County
Meigs County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Meigs County, TN
Society
brianhornback.com

Knox County Commission is Set to Create a NEW Tax That Can Generate $1 Million in New Money for the Government

Tomorrow the Knox County Commission has this Resolution on the Agenda for the June meeting. If passed it will create a Mineral Services “Fee” aka Tax. Commissioner John Schoonmaker calls it a fee, because he doesn’t want to call it a tax. With 11 members on Commission, 9 of them Republicans. They do not want to be accused of creating a tax. Anytime the government takes money from people or businesses it is a tax, in my humble opinion, feel free to make it your own.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WDEF

What Can You Expect from Riverbend 2023?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Friends of the Festival is calling Riverbend 2022 a resounding success. The festival anticipated 15,000 attendees, and exceeded that goal on Saturday and Sunday. According to festival organizers, it’s not yet clear how much money the festival generated, but enough money was made to warrant another...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vec#Quilt#Service Area#Vec Customers Share Board#E K Baker School Pto#United Methodist Church#Tri County Center
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Knoxville, Tennessee

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the CROWN POINTE SHOPPING CENTER, 6672 CLINTON HWY, STE. 102, KNOXVILLE, TN. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX thanks to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

2022 Fireworks shows in our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two years ago we had the pandemic, then last year we had a fireworks shortage. But this year, it looks like just about all of the Fireworks shows are back. SATURDAY JUNE 25. New Salem, GA. Rainsville Freedom Fest. FRIDAY JULY 1. Chattanooga Lookouts. Ten Mile,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Civil War Streets: Major General George Henry Thomas a.k.a. “The Rock of Chickamauga”. – By Mark Pearson

Continuing on up 10th Avenue, the next street is Thomas, as in Major General George Henry Thomas, also called “The Rock of Chickamauga.” George Thomas was born in Southampton, Virginia on July 31, 1816, and graduated West Point in 1836. He taught there in 1854 and many of the cadets that were students went on to be generals in the Confederate army, such as Jeb Stewart and John Bell Hood. Being from Virginia, he and Robert E. Lee were close friends and, as a result, for many years and at many times his loyalty to the union was being questioned by many of his peers. He married a woman from the north and as a result later when he would send money to his sisters, they would refuse to take it because they claimed that they didn’t have a brother. He also fought in the Mexican War, as did many of his contemporary’s, but stayed in the army and was posted in the west.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Customer Service
wilsonpost.com

Popular Texas travel center Buc-ee's opens first store in Tennessee

Should you be making a road trip to Knoxville, Gatlinburg, Dollywood or the Great Smoky Mountains National Park this summer or fall, there’s a must-stop, rest stop along the beaten path known as Interstate 40. Take Exit 320 in Crossville and look immediately to your right and you will...
WDEF

South Chickamauga Greenway is officially open after nearly three decades

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-After nearly 3 decades the South Chickamauga Greenway is finally open. Trust for Public Land partnered with the City of Chattanooga to create the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway,. It stretches from the Tennessee River near Chattanooga State to Camp Jordan,. It offers: walking, running, biking, even paddling from...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville historically black college seeks accreditation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knoxville College announced their intention to seek accreditation in a partnership with the University of Tennessee Knoxville PhD Higher Education program on Friday. “There are so many untapped resources and amazing opportunities between these two institutions that should be explored and collaborating to regain...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (6/26 – 7/6/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Drive by shooting in Bradley County neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Rolling Brook community outside of Cleveland. Investigators say the shots were fired from a vehicle into the home around 1 AM. No one was hit, but two adults, two juveniles and a child...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
140
Followers
352
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy