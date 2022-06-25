VEC Customers Share awards $4,324 in local grants

At the June 2022 VEC Customers Share Board meeting, local organizations in Meigs and McMinn counties were awarded $4,324 in grants.

Organizations receiving funds included E.K. Baker School PTO ($300), Heritage Quilt Guild ($500), Luminary United Methodist Church ($500), Tri-County Center ($1,024), and Meigs County FFA ($2,000).

VEC Customers Share was founded in October 2001 and has donated more than $7.4 million to various community-service organizations across VEC’s 17-county service area. VEC Customers Share is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization. The foundation’s funds come from VEC members who have opted to round their electric bills up to the next whole dollar. VEC Customers Share individual customer contributions average a little more than $5 per year. The extra change is collected monthly and distributed by a volunteer board of directors representing each service area.

Grant applications are available at any Volunteer Energy Cooperative Customer Service Center by calling 423-334-7051 or at www.vec.org/community-programs/vecustomers-share/