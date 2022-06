KINGWOOD — In order to provide our employees with a vacation, the offices of the Preston County News & Journal are closed this week. There will be no Preston County News on Friday, July 1, or Journal on Tuesday, July 5. Our offices will reopen Tuesday, July 5, and the normal publishing schedule will resume with the Friday, July 8, edition of the News.

