Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures has pushed back the wide theatrical release for the Illumination film Migration from Friday, June 30, 2023 to Friday, Dec, 22, 2023. Migration was set to open on its prior date against Disney’s Indiana Jones 5. On its new opening weekend, it will open against titles including Disney’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and an Untitled Star Trek Sequel from Paramount Pictures. Migration is billed as a modern-day comedy following a family of ducks who convince their over-protective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime as they attempt to migrate from New England,...

