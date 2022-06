Harmony Tan, 24, made headlines on June 28 when she won Wimbledon against the legendary Serena Williams, 40. The professional tennis player, who’s from France, took home the victory in the first round match with a score of 10-7, leaving Serena fans devastated. Since it was Serena’s first time back to singles tennis after a year-long break and Harmony’s first time playing at Wimbledon, all eyes were on the two women as they battled it out on the court, but it was Harmony who wowed everyone when she came out on top.

TENNIS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO