Lorain Mayor Bradley visits Lorain Estates senior living community

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amber Smalley, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Jacksonville. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chief Yeoman (Select) Jasmyn L. Phinizy, a native of Lorain, was recently selected as the Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year for 2021.“It’s an honor to be recognized and chosen for such a prestigious award, from a group of such amazing Sailors,” said Chief Select Phinizy. “For me, transitioning from the active component to the Navy Reserve was difficult, but once I aligned myself with good leadership, I was able to thrive. Receiving this title gives me hope that no matter what platform you serve on or which rate you serve in, good leadership can get you far.”

