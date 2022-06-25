ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Lorain Mayor Bradley visits Lorain Estates senior living community

By Darryl Tucker
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorain Estates senior living community hosted a “Hometown Proud” day June 21 during its Summer Kick-Off week, according to a news release. Lorain’s Mayor Jack Bradley visited the community, located at 3290 Cooper Foster Park Road, and...

