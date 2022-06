K&B True Value of Annapolis and Solar Energy Services of Millersville has commissioned what they believe is the first retail business in the City of Annapolis to become net-zero on electricity consumption. The 224-panel solar energy system, designed and installed by Solar Energy Services, Inc, will replace a 2012 installation that offset about 15% of the hardware store’s annual electricity consumption. Deciding to purchase this new system was a relatively easy decision for Jared Littmann, the owner of K&B True Value on Forest Drive in Annapolis.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO