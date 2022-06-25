Jennifer Garner cuts an athletic figure in all-black gym gear while running errands with son Samuel, ten, in LA

Jennifer Garner looked sporty in a black long sleeve and a pair of tight black leggings while stepping out to run errands with her ten-year-old son Samuel in Brentwood.

A she exited a Starbucks with a canvas white tote bag on her shoulder, the 50-year-old actress kept a low profile with her glossy brown locks under a blue baseball cap.

For her laid-back outing, the Golden Globe winner kept her hazel eyes concealed under her black shades and looked relaxed as she enjoyed an iced coffee on Friday.

Quality time: Jennifer Garner looked sporty in a black long sleeve and a pair of tight black leggings while stepping out to run errands with her ten-year-old son Samuel in Brentwood

She completed her otherwise neutral ensemble with a pair of bright pink running shoes with black laces.

Garner's little boy, who is the youngest of the three kids she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, wore a purple baseball cap, a grey Cubs baseball team and Dr. Martens boots.

While soaking up some quality time with his mom, Samuel stuck by his mother's side at all times as they walked back to their car.

Sporty chic: While exiting a Starbucks with a canvas white tote bag on her shoulder, the 50-year-old actress kept a low profile with her glossy brown locks under a blue baseball cap

Stay sporty like Jennifer in this Patagonia hat

$35

Patagonia Fitz Roy Tarpon LoPro trucker hat

Shop it here!

Jennifer's been spotted yesterday with her mini-me and she went for that typically causal and sporty LA look featuring some leggings, running shoes, a long-sleeve crewneck with a Patagonia trucker hat to top it off...

We wanted to mention firstly that this hat is from the men's section but sizing shouldn't be an issue, as the back has an adjustable strap. It certainly looks good on Jennifer! Patagonia's signature branding is enmeshed within an embroidered shark at the front face. The baby blue hue and shark detail combo makes this is the perfect surfer hat for this summer!

Good news... this cap is available for purchase. On top of that, it only costs $35. That's as cheap as it gets! Click through to get it now.

We understand if you prefer to keep your options open. Come check out our carousel where we have uncanny dupes by the likes of Clare V., Billabong and more.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

His older sisters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, did not appear present on the excursion.

The mom-of-three has been busy filming her latest TV series, The Last Thing He Told Me, based on one of the most popular books of 2021, in Los Angeles.

The novel spent 44 weeks on the New York Best Seller list, catching Reese Witherspoon's eye to picked up the rights to adapt the book for television.

Exciting: The mom-of-three has been busy filming her latest TV series, The Last Thing He Told Me, based on one of the most popular books of 2021, in Los Angeles

Incredible: The novel spent 44 weeks on the New York Best Seller list, catching Reese Witherspoon's eye to picked up the rights to adapt the book for television

Garner will play Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband, Owen, who has mysteriously disappeared.

The Alias actress was previously married to Affleck, who she met on the set of 2000 film Pearl Harbor, but 'fell in love' while filming movie Daredevil in 2002, officially getting together two years later.

But the pair split in 2015, with Jennifer noting that the had been split 'for months' before it was revealed, and their divorce being finalised in 2018.

The actress is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur John Miller, with the pair being on-off since 2018, while Ben recently became engaged to Jennifer Lopez.