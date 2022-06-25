ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Garner cuts an athletic figure in all-black gym gear while running errands with son Samuel, ten, in LA

By Deirdre Simonds, Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jennifer Garner looked sporty in a black long sleeve and a pair of tight black leggings while stepping out to run errands with her ten-year-old son Samuel in Brentwood.

A she exited a Starbucks with a canvas white tote bag on her shoulder, the 50-year-old actress kept a low profile with her glossy brown locks under a blue baseball cap.

For her laid-back outing, the Golden Globe winner kept her hazel eyes concealed under her black shades and looked relaxed as she enjoyed an iced coffee on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn6Hy_0gM0IEwa00
Quality time: Jennifer Garner looked sporty in a black long sleeve and a pair of tight black leggings while stepping out to run errands with her ten-year-old son Samuel in Brentwood

She completed her otherwise neutral ensemble with a pair of bright pink running shoes with black laces.

Garner's little boy, who is the youngest of the three kids she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, wore a purple baseball cap, a grey Cubs baseball team and Dr. Martens boots.

While soaking up some quality time with his mom, Samuel stuck by his mother's side at all times as they walked back to their car.

Sporty chic: While exiting a Starbucks with a canvas white tote bag on her shoulder, the 50-year-old actress kept a low profile with her glossy brown locks under a blue baseball cap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNrRC_0gM0IEwa00

Stay sporty like Jennifer in this Patagonia hat

$35

Patagonia Fitz Roy Tarpon LoPro trucker hat

Shop it here!

Jennifer's been spotted yesterday with her mini-me and she went for that typically causal and sporty LA look featuring some leggings, running shoes, a long-sleeve crewneck with a Patagonia trucker hat to top it off...

We wanted to mention firstly that this hat is from the men's section but sizing shouldn't be an issue, as the back has an adjustable strap. It certainly looks good on Jennifer! Patagonia's signature branding is enmeshed within an embroidered shark at the front face. The baby blue hue and shark detail combo makes this is the perfect surfer hat for this summer!

Good news... this cap is available for purchase. On top of that, it only costs $35. That's as cheap as it gets! Click through to get it now.

We understand if you prefer to keep your options open. Come check out our carousel where we have uncanny dupes by the likes of Clare V., Billabong and more.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

His older sisters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, did not appear present on the excursion.

The mom-of-three has been busy filming her latest TV series, The Last Thing He Told Me, based on one of the most popular books of 2021, in Los Angeles.

The novel spent 44 weeks on the New York Best Seller list, catching Reese Witherspoon's eye to picked up the rights to adapt the book for television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9MXh_0gM0IEwa00
Exciting: The mom-of-three has been busy filming her latest TV series, The Last Thing He Told Me, based on one of the most popular books of 2021, in Los Angeles 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9yA9_0gM0IEwa00
Incredible: The novel spent 44 weeks on the New York Best Seller list, catching Reese Witherspoon's eye to picked up the rights to adapt the book for television

Garner will play Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband, Owen, who has mysteriously disappeared.

The Alias actress was previously married to Affleck, who she met on the set of 2000 film Pearl Harbor, but 'fell in love' while filming movie Daredevil in 2002, officially getting together two years later.

But the pair split in 2015, with Jennifer noting that the had been split 'for months' before it was revealed, and their divorce being finalised in 2018.

The actress is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur John Miller, with the pair being on-off since 2018, while Ben recently became engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Page Six

Of course Jennifer Lopez’s pajamas cost four figures

Leave it to J.Lo to make pajamas a (literal) runway moment. While most of us go for comfy traveling clothes, Jennifer Lopez took it to the next level as she boarded a private plane in style on Sunday wearing a pair of pajamas priced at north of $1,500. Taking fans along for the ride in an Instagram Reel, the future bride was all smiles as she walked across the tarmac in a pair of men’s silk hummingbird-print pajamas by Nahmias and six-inch Gucci platform heels as Jack Harlow’s “First Class” played in the background. Although her exact long-sleeved set is sold out,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Reese Witherspoon
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Cubs#Patagonia
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
defpen

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts The ‘Plan B’ Video

Megan The Stallion may have the biggest hit of the summer with “Plan B.” First, she created a buzz when she teased the record at Coachella. Then, she dropped the record and garnered rave reviews. More recently, she brought “Plan B” to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, she’s prepared to complete he run by releasing the highly-anticipated “Plan B” video.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Bonds With Son Samuel, 10, On Snack Run: Photos

Jennifer Garner and her youngest son Samuel spent some quality time together while out and about on Saturday, June 25, 2022. In the candid photos per The Daily Mail, the 13 Going On 30 actress was seen gripping an iced beverage in her hand while sporting sleek, athletic attire. She had her hair pulled back in a casual ponytail while she also wore bright orange sneakers and carried a large white tote bag. Meanwhile, Samuel matched his mom by wearing a brightly colored baseball hat and casual clothes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Towers Over Her As She Takes Stroll With Her 3 Kids In NYC

Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

444K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy