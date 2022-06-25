ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Reportedly Receive Encouraging Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Recovery

This offseason has been a bit unusual for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only is he recovering from shoulder surgery, he's dealing with constant trade rumors. Although a trade involving Garoppolo isn't imminent at this time, the...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Injury News

There's been a lot of speculation about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's health heading into the 2022 NFL season. Garoppolo got shoulder surgery early in the offseason. But according to NFL insider Mike Giardi, Garoppolo's shoulder is "feeling good" right now. He is expected to start throwing the football in the next few weeks.
SANTA CLARA, CA
