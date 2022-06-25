ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal in Raphinha transfer boost as Leeds line up move for Club Bruges star Charles de Ketelaere as replacement

By Kiro Evans
 3 days ago

ARSENAL have been handed a boost over their Raphinha pursuit as reports suggest Leeds are lining up his replacement.

Club Bruges' Charles de Ketelaere has been reportedly identified as the man they are targeting if Raphinha goes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0DnM_0gM0I6y100
Several clubs are reportedly interested in Raphinha Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwqK8_0gM0I6y100
Charles de Ketelaere has made eight appearances for his national side since his debut in 2020 Credit: Avalon.red

The 21-year-old attacker can operate in false nine or secondary striker roles and Leeds will be hoping he brings the sparkle that Raphinha regularly gave the side.

The Athletic report the highly-rated Belgian international is also attracting interest from AC Milan, who can offer Champions League football.

De Ketelaere appeared against some of the biggest sides in Europe last season, including Manchester City, and even managed to find the net against RB Leipzig.

His potential arrival at Elland Road could then open the door to Arsenal to secure Raphinha after weeks of pursuing the Brazilian.

The Gunners are in advanced talks with Leeds as they look to beat Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona to the signing.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his deal but he has told the club he will not be agreeing new terms.

Arsenal have already seen one approach for the forward turned down.

The Yorkshire club reportedly want £60million for Raphinha.

If he does move, he could join Gabriel Jesus who is edging closer to an Emirates move after Arsenal and City agreed a fee for him.

It's been a busy 24 hours at Leeds as well, with Kalvin Phillips on the brink of a move to City.

