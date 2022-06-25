ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

Police: 1 slain, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals where one later died, police said. Another was in critical condition and the third was treated and released.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, shot standing at Near South Side bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while waiting at a bus stop Monday night on the Near South Side. The 24-year-old was standing at a bus stop around 9:35 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him in the 2600 block of South State Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shot by Gary police officer

GARY, Ind. - A Gary police officer shot a gunman in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana. Police responded to a report of a male acting dangerously with a gun around 4:42 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street. While trying to make contact with...
GARY, IN
Fox News

Chicago suburb warehouse temporary employee charged after allegedly fatally shooting 1, injuring 2 others

A temporary employee in a suburban Chicago warehouse is being charged after allegedly shooting three coworkers Saturday morning, one of which died. Charles McKnight, a Chicago resident, allegedly opened fire in a WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Saturday morning after allegedly robbing two coworkers at gunpoint, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department who spoke with FOX 32. Police were called to the scene at 6:25 a.m., and McKnight left the warehouse.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bolingbrook, IL
City
Columbus, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

3 people shot in Lakeview East; CPD sergeant punched hours earlier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in the Lakeview neighborhood early Monday morning. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barry Avenue, and Clark and Halsted streets, around 12 hours after Chicago's Pride Parade came through the neighborhood. Police said a woman and two men were standing outside when someone fired shots. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and remains in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. They are both in good condition. There were at least 40 evidence markers in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gary Police officer shoots suspect while responding to call of person with a gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Gary, Indiana, police officer shot a suspect Sunday while responding to a call of a person with a gun. According to police, Gary officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. due to a "male with a gun who was making the residence unsafe." Police said, "During the course of contact with the male an officer was forced to discharge his weapon striking the male." The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now handling the investigation. The officer will be placed on mandatory desk duty for the extent of the external investigation. No further details were available.
GARY, IN
Black Enterprise

Black Teen With Hands Up Shot By Chicago Police Caught On Video

Surveillance footage captures a Chicago Police officer shooting a 13-year-old Black teenage boy while raising his hands in the air, according to the Independent. A dozen officers engaged in a foot pursuit of the unarmed seventh-grader, known as A.G., on May 18, when he was running away from a suspected stolen vehicle, the Independent reports.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Weathertech#Wls Tv
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the men were standing with a group of people, in the 2400 block of West 71st Street around 6:33 a.m., when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots – striking the victims.A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.The second victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and side and was also transported to Advocate Christ in stable condition. The offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager is dead, and another man is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m.Sources say the shooters got onto the bus and shot a 17-year-old in the head as he sat near the back of the bus. A 24-year-old man was grazed in the head and refused medical attention, but it is not clear if he was also a target. CBS 2 also saw a bus driver receiving medical treatment nearby. Sources tell CBS 2 this was a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police respond to report of shooting on Dan Ryan expressway near West 83rd Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to a reported expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan Sunday morning.Around 8:21 a.m., ISP District Chicago troopers reported to a shooting on the southbound lanes of I-94 southbound near West 83rd Street.No injuries were reported, but southbound lanes of I-94 at 75th Street were closed between 9:24 a.m. and 9:53 a.m. for investigation.No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Suspect in custody after 3 people shot at WeatherTech in Illinois

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Bolingbrook police are investigating reports of a shooting at WeatherTech Saturday morning. Around 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to WeatherTech Way for reports of a person shot, according to police. The offender fled the building and is still at large, police said. Police have confirmed that...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, shot in the back while driving on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of North Lowell Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m., the victim was driving when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the back, and transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, 2 wounded in Morgan Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were wounded early Friday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. They were standing outside with a group of people around 2 a.m. when a gun walked up and started shooting in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said. An 18-year-old...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy