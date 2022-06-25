ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
READER’S VIEW: Fight crime to stop ‘Escape from NY’

By Assemblyman Jim Tedisco
Saratogian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no question about it, survey after survey shows that after surging inflation, the top concern among most New Yorkers is rising crime and being victimized. Our beloved Empire State could fast become “the Empty State” as 319,000 New Yorkers walked out the door last year. The state’s leadership, which at...

Petra Loretta MuhammadFacebook - David Hoovler Orange County DA. Petra Loretta Muhammad, raised by various relatives, lived in her homeland of Grenada until she was a teen. When she was fourteen, Petra moved to Trinidad, and at the age of 22, she met William Jackson. When she was 24 years old, she moved to the United States and married William. William converted to Islam and changed his last name to Muhammad, and as his wife, Petra carried the last name, Muhammad. Then 30-year-old Petra was a student at the State University of New York Orange (SUNY) in Newburgh, New York. She was pursuing a degree in diagnostic imaging with plans to become an x-ray technician. Petra worked part-time as a cashier and was about to sign the lease on her apartment. Petra had been married for four years to William Muhammad, who she was divorcing. The couple lived in a home owned by William's parents at 35 Schneider Avenue. William was also under investigation for allegations that he abused their young son. Petra had an order of protection against William. The Herald Times-Record reports in February 2005, that she told a judge that her husband hit her in the face. William threatened to kill her, pushed her, and locked her and their son out of their home. She said William disabled the phones to prevent her from calling for help, reports the Times Herald-Record. The protection order prohibited William from harassing Petra. According to Bronx News 12, William filed for custody of the couple's 3 1/2-year-old son in the middle of the divorce. Four months later, Petra Muhammad vanished.
