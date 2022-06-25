ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Yankees stole spark plug from Texas Rangers: ‘he got shafted, pretty much, in Texas’

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the New York Yankees traded for Texas Rangers catcher Jose Treviño, they didn’t expect him to become one of the best players at the position this season. Treviño has been a godsend for the Yankees, a team who has struggled defensively at catcher in the past with Gary...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Clay Holmes
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Post
The Spun

MLB World Shocked By Yankees' Performance On Sunday

The Houston Astros have come into the Bronx and silenced the Yankees' bats this weekend. After Cristian Javier led a combined no-hit effort on Saturday, the 'Stros are once again holding the Bombers hitless through the middle of the seventh Sunday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "Including the ninth inning on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits what the Braves already know about Michael Harris II

Despite dropping two games to the Dodgers over the weekend, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the National League. They boast the fourth-best record in the NL and currently sit 5.0 games back of the division-leading Mets. Atlanta finished the week 4-3 against two potential playoff teams in San Fran and LA. That’ll play every time, even if last night’s loss put a bit of a damper on things.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Braves potential trade candidates: Brandon Drury

To this point in the series, I’ve been strictly focused on left-handed bats, which is what Alex Anthopoulos said he is focused on leading up to the deadline. However, this right-handed bat and former Braves prospect is another option that makes a lot of sense. If you missed any...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman reacts to boos from Braves fans

Freddie Freeman got his first taste of being a visiting player in Atlanta on Friday, but the real authentic experience for him came Saturday. After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman is making his first visit to Atlanta as a road player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. An emotional Freeman got a rousing reception on Friday, but things changed Saturday. When Freeman stepped to the plate with bases loaded and the Dodgers down a run in the seventh, he was roundly booed by Atlanta fans.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy