Montana State

Community members react to SCOTUS ruling

KULR8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Supreme Court overturned its landmark...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

marijuanamoment.net

Montana Lawsuit Challenges Marijuana Ban In State’s Third-Largest City

“The city’s ban violates state law and goes against the clear will of the people.”. A Great Falls couple filed a lawsuit in district court Monday challenging the ban on cannabis dispensaries within city limits. The suit argues that according to House Bill 701, which addresses recreational marijuana implementation...
GREAT FALLS, MT
msuexponent.com

Montana reacts to Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Some were in shock or denial. Others were angry. Over 200 people gathered on the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse Friday evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protest was a collaborative effort of a variety of nonprofits in Bozeman. Next...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – 100 Strong Billings

Julie Seedhouse is the co-founder of 100 Strong Billings, a philanthropic effort for women to donate 100 dollars a quarter. After each quarter, a vote is made on which nonprofit organizations will receive those funds and use them for a capital project. In the last three years, 100 Strong Billings has given over $120,000 to the community. The next vote will be on July 12 at 5:30 p.m.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana leads nation in gun ownership rate

(The Center Square) – Montana leads the nation in gun ownership, a new study by the personal finance website WalletHub found. Montana's gun ownership rate is 65%, and the state also ranks fifth in the study for its "dependency on the gun industry," which the website measured using three dimensions (firearms industry, gun prevalence and gun politics) and 16 metrics.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

No trigger ban in Montana

Abortion will remain legal in Montana for the foreseeable future. “Some States have a “trigger ban,” which means abortion bans go into effect now that Roe v. Wade is overturned. For example, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota have trigger bans, but Montana does not have a “trigger ban,” Attorney and Legal ExpertSean Bracken with Bracken Law Firm said.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout

A new lawsuit’s premise is straightforward: In the federal government’s zeal to save a piece of history, it may be committing bull trout to history in the heart of Montana, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Butte. The case, brought by two organizations, Save the Bull Trout and Alliance for the Wild […] The post Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DEER LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello Montana & Billings Beat unite to help flood victims

The power of a team! Teamwork has the incredible power to change lives and we want you to be a part of ours as we continue to help with flood relief efforts. Hello Montana’s Heather Ohs and Billings Beat News Anchor Mary Beth Dickson are coming together to bring you a very special show from Riverfront Park about the latest flood relief in our area.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Stockman Bank establishes Montana relief fund

(Billings, MT) Stockman Bank has established the Montana Flood Relief Fund to assist those affected by record flooding across Montana this week. Thousands of residents and tourists have been trapped and isolated by the rising waters, which have also caused significant damage to roads, bridges and homes along area rivers and lowlands.
BILLINGS, MT
alaskasnewssource.com

Centennial Park to be used as homeless camp

The Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Air Quality issued an advisory for Southcentral Alaska, Southwest Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, as well as Central and Eastern portions of the Interior that began Friday night and extends until Monday at 2 p.m. Alaska abortion access unchanged, for now, after Roe...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Forest Service says proposed Bitterroot Front Project project necessary to reduce fire danger ￼

FLORENCE — The Forest Service is moving ahead with plans for a logging and forest management project encompassing 144,000 acres in Montana’s Bitterroot National Forest. Billed by the Forest Service as a “fuels reduction, vegetation management, and forest health improvement” effort, the Bitterroot Front Project will focus on national forest west of the Bitterroot River along the face of the Bitterroot Mountains, from northwest of Florence and south to Conner and Trapper Creek.
rangerreview.com

Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Rising COVID-19 cases are impacting Montana healthcare facilities

The CDC recommends that people in high risk counties wear masks in public indoor spaces. About two-thirds of Montana counties are seeing medium to high impacts on healthcare facilities as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Flathead, Missoula, Gallatin...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

