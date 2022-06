“We don’t fear the unknown. We fear what we think of the unknown.”. In fantasy football, it can be very easy to play it safe, catering to what we know rather than tap into the allure of the mysterious box that is the unknown. That is understandable; the unknown can be scary, especially when safer alternatives are available. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, assuming they are calculated, risks are not something to run away from.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO