Raiders' Waller Previews New Podcast, 'Comeback Stories'

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will be starting a podcast about the comeback from the adversity life brings.

More and more athletes have begun to make their voices be heard through various forms of media, including podcasts.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who has one of the league's more inspiring stories on his bookshelf of life, will be sharing his experiences with drug and alcohol abuse on his new podcast, "Comeback Stories."

"A lot of people have told me that I have a voice for something like this, so I was like, 'Why not pursue it and learn something?' and it's definitely helped me as far as the podcast is concerned and, yeah, maybe a potential career down the road, but I'm just open to learning any way I can right now," Waller said while discussing his podcast on The Rich Eisen Show.

Waller detailed how the idea of the podcast came to be.

"Me and my co-host Donny Starkins -- it was actually Donny's idea; he actually reached out to me after the Hard Knocks thing aired, and he saw me sharing my story on there and he was like, 'I have to get to know this guy,'" Waller said . "And he had already been working with Tyrann Mathieu, he had worked with Deandre Hopkins with yoga and live-coaching and things like that.

"So the conversations that we had were just really raw and vulnerable, [and] we became really good friends and he was like, 'We need to make this podcast; we need to make a platform out of these conversations by successful men, successful women, just successful people on here so they can share about adversity they've overcome that helps them get to where they are today.' So we had the opportunity to speak to a lot of really cool people. ... It's just been an awesome journey so far."

While Waller wants to send a message to the public with his new podcast, the former Pro-Bowl tight end has goals for himself as well he continues to build off his "comeback."

"For me, I feel like I'm still writing my story by continuing to try to be the best version of myself that I can -- not settle for the progress I have made and for the things that I have accomplished, but to continue to strive for improvement, and to strive for more, and to strive for a platform and an impact that impacts as [many] people as I can through what I've been through and the experiences that I've gained throughout my life," Waller said. "So it's just continuing to keep the foot on the gas and to try to reach new heights and try to bring people with me."

