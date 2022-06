FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Indiana’s largest summer festivals is in the horizon. The Three Rivers Festival is back with new features this year. Artists like CeeLo Green, Ginuwine and Here Come the Mummies are in the lineup. New this year, Sunday July 10th there will be a local showcase featuring bands and breweries such as Mad Anthony, Kekionga Cider and more.

