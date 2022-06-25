ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow ‘GO Bond’ sale set for July 19

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjfR4_0gM0E3tK00
City of Broken Arrow City of Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A proposed list of more than 22 projects will be funded through the sale of the $40,000,000 in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022 on July 19, the city of Broken Arrow announced this week.

Under General Council Business at their June 20 meeting, the Broken Arrow City Council authorized Resolution No. 1465 that fixes the amount of General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022 to mature each year, the city said.

The bonds will mature as follows: $2,105,000 on Sept. 1, 2024, and $2,105,000 annually each year thereafter until paid, except the final maturity shall be in the amount of $2,110,000. The bonds will have a 20-year term.

The City Council intends to convene on July 19 at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Building located at 220 S. First St. to consider the bids and take action on the bonds.

These bonds will be sold to the bidder that bids the lowest true interest cost the bonds shall bear and agrees to pay par and accrued interest for the bonds. The lowest true interest cost will be calculated by doubling the semi-annual interest rate necessary to discount the debt service on the bonds to the price bid for the bonds.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

City Hall, other Tulsa facilities closed for Independence Day

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa announced Tuesday that City Hall, Municipal Court and other facilities will be closed Monday, July 4, for Independence Day. Public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal. The city said residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City Of Tulsa To Unveil Plan For Kirkpatrick Heights Development

The City of Tulsa plans to reveal the first draft of a new master plan for Kirkpatrick Heights Tuesday evening, including the first renderings of proposed projects. The draft will outline community desires, with proposed locations for development of commercial and residential buildings, and according to Jonathan Butler, the Senior Vice President of Partner Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Funding Amounts for Safe Rooms

At the regular meeting of the Washington County Commissioners Meeting this week, Eric Ashlock, Deputy Director of Washington County Emergency Management, shared some good news about an increase of funds for the Safe Room Project that has been in place for the past two months. Ashlock stated that those who...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WHAT TO DO: Fourth of July celebrations in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — As Independence Day approaches, people across Green Country will have their pick of celebrations to attend. From big city patriotic events to small town festivals, Oklahoma has got you covered this July 4th:. Events in Tulsa:. Fleet Feet Firecracker. Fleet Feet in Tulsa’s Blue Dome District...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Broken Arrow, OK
Business
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County: Election Day Reminders and Tips

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 28, for the Primary Election. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day. “We provide a number...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Waterline break closes east Tulsa street

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa street is closed due to a waterline break. The City of Tulsa said East 11th Street is closed at South 89th East Avenue because of a 12-inch waterline break. The city said the break has not affected any customers’ water service. Repairs...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Dewey Answers Calls About Chickens in Town

Residents in Dewey are asking whether or not they can own chickens within the city limits. City Manager Kevin Trease says he has received several phone calls every other day. Trease says you can own chickens in Dewey under certain stipulations. He says you must live in a Residential Agriculture (RA) zoned area and have a certain amount of property in order to have chickens.
DEWEY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Building#Accrued Interest#Debt Service#General Obligation Bonds#General Council Business#Arrow City Council#The City Council#The Council Chambers#S First St#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Lake compounds causing ‘fishy’ odor again, city of Bartlesville says

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville water customers are reporting a odor again, the city of Bartlesville said. The odor is due to Geosmin and Methyl-Isoborneol (MIB) getting into the water system, the city said. These are organic compounds and, while creating an odor that people can detect to varying degrees, they are not harmful when ingested.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First-of-its-kind bridge installed in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Glenpool steel company, Premier Steel, installed its newly patented Fast Cast Bridge® system in Sapulpa, Friday. The new bridge replaced a recently condemned bridge on 33rd West Avenue and 76th Street North in Sapulpa, which is heavily used for both Sapulpa and Jenks school bus routes, emergency vehicles and everyday travel.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

City Of Broken Arrow Reveals Plans For New Orleans Square Project

We’re getting a better look at what the Broken Arrow's New Orleans Square project will look like when it’s done. City leaders said the intersection sees about 31,000 vehicles a day. The goal of the project is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. Officials are calling the New...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
moreclaremore.com

City of Claremore to Host Fireworks Spectacular and Fishing Derby on July 2

The City of Claremore will host its annual Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, July 2 at Claremore Lake, with free events community events taking place throughout the day. “We are thrilled to bring back Claremore’s Fourth of July celebration, said John Feary, Claremore City Manager. “From hosting a free fishing derby for kids to showcasing an exciting fireworks display, the day is filled with opportunities to celebrate our nation.”
CLAREMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
foodsafetynews.com

First lawsuit filed against Daily Harvest

A Tulsa, OK resident is the first to sue Daily Harvest over its contaminated “Frech Lentil + Leek Crumbles” product. The first plaintiff is Carol Ann Ready, suing New York-based Daily Harvest in federal court for the Southern District of New York. Daily Harvest has received approximately 470...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

RoeFest taking place in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — RoeFest will take place on July 9 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dream Keepers Park. Here's a list of what can be expected at the festival:. Local artists selling their work to raise money for Roe Fund. Full line up of live music...
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Get prepared to vote Tuesday in Oklahoma

Voting precinct boundaries and polling stations may have changed. Many Tulsa County residents might find different information on newly distributed voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — even if they haven’t moved in the past decade.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

ACT Scores for Mayes County Public Schools

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Mayes County public school students averaged an 18.28 ACT score in 2020. Among Oklahoma’s 457 public high schools, 54 exceeded the national average ACT score of 20.6 in 2020. The school with the top ACT score that year was Classen School of Advanced Studies in Oklahoma...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
kolomkobir.com

Perryman Ranch gave rise to Tulsa | Tulsa World Magazine

Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Downtown demonstration against abortion ruling

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The decision from the high court had been expected for weeks, but it did little to dampen the fury when it was finally released. "My body my choice!" shouted one woman. Demonstrators first gathered at the corner outside of the downtown library... "Keep your laws...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy