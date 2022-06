SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On June 27, 2022 at approximately 11:43 p.m., Springfield Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Second Street. As the officers spoke with the occupants it was determined they were in violation of the Cannabis Control Act. Subsequently, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Along with 33 grams of suspected cannabis, a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol and a 5.56 caliber Diamond rifle were recovered. The rifle was later determined to be stolen from East St. Louis. Baryon Whitley (male, 21 years old), of East St. Louis and a 17 year-old juvenile, male from Belleville were arrested.

