ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Alexandria, PA

CHARLES RICHARD “SHOTGUN” ERB, 70

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

Charles Richard “Shotgun” Erb, 70, of New Alexandria, PA passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home. The son of Richard B. and Eugenia (Howard) Erb, he was born August 16, 1951 in Indiana, PA....

www.wccsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

ROBERT EUGENE AUSTIN, 85

Robert Eugene Austin, 85, Indiana, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 while at St. Andrew’s Village. The son of Warren H. and Elsie Myrtle (Fink) Austin, he was born May 27, 1937 in Latrobe, PA. Robert grew up a farm boy and his love for nature and animals continued...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

FREDERICK H. WOODS, 82

Frederick H. Woods, 82, of Home, PA died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his home. The son of Dean W. and Dorothy M. (Campbell) Woods, he was born on September 16, 1939 in Hastings, PA. From February to July 1960 Fred attended the National Hardwood Lumber Association Inspector Training School...
HOME, PA
wccsradio.com

SUSAN ALEXANDER, 102

Susan Alexander, 102, of Penn Run previously, of Indiana and Graceton died June 25, 2021, at Cambria Care Center, Ebensburg. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (Vasil) Horchar and was born November 27, 1919, in Coral, Pennsylvania. Susan was a member of SS Peter and Paul...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

PA HERO WALK CONCLUDES

After 15 days and 300.4 miles, the PA Hero Walk concluded yesterday at the VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell. The walk began June 11th in Philadelphia and passed through Indiana County on Thursday, when it began in Ligonier, made its way to the Derry Eagles, then to Blairsville Veterans Memorial Park and finally the VFW Post 5821 along Route 22. On Friday, the walkers departed from the Blairsville Sheetz store and trekked to the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, then on to Apollo and Vandergrift. Yesterday, they finished with an 8.2 mile walk to Lower Burrell. Six walkers made the whole trip, covering 300.4 miles, joined along the way by local veterans and supporters on each leg.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Indiana, PA
City
Blairsville, PA
City
Alexandria, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
New Alexandria, PA
State
Indiana State
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
wccsradio.com

TWO FIRE CALLS HEADLINE 911 REPORTS

Emergency crews were busy last night and in parts of this morning as two fires headlined calls to Indiana County 911. A vehicle fire was reported along Dixon Road in Clymer Borough shortly before 9:30 last night. Clymer fire crews were dispatched for that call. No word on how the fire started or potential injuries is available yet.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR INDIANA COUNTY COURT TODAY

A Seward man charged with having a sawed-off shotgun will have a plea court hearing today. 42-year-old Eric Vaughn Stiffler will go before President Judge Thomas Bianco today to enter pleas to charges of making repairs/selling offensive weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed on August 5th of last year. Reports say that state police and Indiana county probation officers went to his home along 3rd Avenue . The shotgun was stolen in Cambria County in December of 2014, and he made it two inches shorter than what the law allows.
SEWARD, PA
wccsradio.com

BRADY DISTEFANO TO HAVE PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE TODAY

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for this afternoon for the man charged in the death of a fellow IUP fraternity brother in February of 2017. 25-year-old Brady DiStefano of Westmont in Cambria County will go before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco today. This is in connection with the aggravated assault charge that he faces for a fight between him and Caleb Zweig, who later died due to injuries suffered in the fight. Then-President Judge William Martin dismissed homicide and aggravated assault charges in the case because of insufficient evidence, but state Superior Court reversed a part of the ruling, allowing the aggravated assault charge to be reinstated. Then after Martin ruled that the jury could not hear evidence that DiStefano’s role in the fight led to Zweig’s death, nor could it hear testimony from the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, Superior Court overruled again.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

RELATIVELY QUIET SATURDAY FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s emergency responders answered several calls yesterday afternoon and evening. Armagh/East Wheatfield Township firefighters were dispatched for an accident in the eastbound lanes of Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township just after 1 PM. Shortly after 2:30, Coral-Graceton firefighters were summoned for an accident on Route 119 South in Center Township. Cherry Tree firefighters were sent for a smoke investigation in Cherry Tree Borough at about a quarter until 10 PM, and Blairsville and Black Lick firefighters checked out an automatic fire alarm along Martha Street in Blairsville just after 10.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Lee
Person
Charles Richard
wccsradio.com

CURVE WELCOME SENATORS TONIGHT

The Curve return to PNG Field in Altoona tonight as they welcome the Harrisburg Senators for a six-game series. Neither team has announced their starter for tonight. In other news, the Somerset Patriots are headed to the Eastern League playoffs. No, this is not a joke. After Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe walked off Sunday’s game against Hartford, the Patriots were crowned Eastern League Northeast Division Champions.
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

MARION CENTER, MURRYSVILLE COME UP WINNERS IN LEGION BASEBALL

In Youth Legion baseball, Marion Center dropped Walbeck Insurance, 5-2, in the resumption of a game that was halted by rain on June 4th in the 4th inning. Noah McCoy and Trey Slovinsky each had two hits for Marion Center, and Cam Rising and Carter Smith each had a double. Reese Wagner had two hits for Walbeck. Starter Carter Smith picked up the win, throwing three innings and allowing two hits while striking out six. Hunter Reichenbach earned the save with four innings in relief allowing three hits and striking out six.
MARION CENTER, PA
wccsradio.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUING INTO RACIST GRAFITTI INCIDENT AT SENIOR HIGH

On Monday night, the Indiana School Board approved a measure that will assist with the investigation into a recent incident involving racism at the senior high school. During last night’s school board meeting, the board approved a contract with Wendy Carlson, a handwriting expert and forensic document examiner to analyze graffiti at the Senior High School at a maximum cost of $2,190. Director of Education Robert Heinrich confirmed that the hiring was connected with the investigation into an incident on April 28th where racist graffiti was discovered on a restroom wall. Heinrich said the investigation is continuing at a slow pace.
INDIANA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Shotgun#Sandra Lee#Blairsville High School#Gray Station
wccsradio.com

MARION CENTER, INDIANA SCHOOL BOARDS TO MEET TONIGHT

The Marion Center School Board will meet tonight and one of the topics on the agenda will be next year’s budget. The budget on the agenda is the same as the budget presented in May, which stands at $29,077,518, and includes a tax increase of 1.5%, bringing real estate taxes to 12.1425 mils. Other budget-related areas up for adoption tonight include the Homestead-Farmstead Exclusion Resolution and the Installment Payment of School Real Property Taxes Resolution.
MARION CENTER, PA
wccsradio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING TUESDAY MORNING CRASH IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a single car accident in White Township this morning. Indiana County 911 reported the accident along Rose St. around 7:38 a.m. and it saw Indiana Fire Association dispatched along with Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant Fire Chief Ron Moreau said that the driver rolled their vehicle...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

POWER OUTAGES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY THIS MORNING

Some power outages were reported across Indiana County this morning. Outages were reported around 8 o’clock this morning and affected more than 174 customers in White Township, Cherry Tree Borough and Glen Campbell Borough. In addition, 152 Penelec customers were without power in Montgomery Township at that time. Todd...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

CURVE BEATEN ON TWO-RUN RALLY IN THE NINTH

MANCHESTER, NH. – For the second time in the series, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats walked off the Altoona Curve after Zac Cook knocked an RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Cats, 6-5, on Saturday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. With a 5-4 lead and...
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wccsradio.com

ROAD WORK SHIFTS SOUTH THIS WEEK

After crews focused on patching highways in northern Indiana County for much of the past three weeks, patching shifts southward for this week. PennDOT says workers will be patching a number of roadways in the Blairsville and Saltsburg areas. Those include Saltsburg Road, Tunnelton Road, Clarksburg Road, Newport Road, and Elder Ridge Road in Conemaugh Township, Elders Ridge Road and Park Drive in Young Township, and Campbells Mill Road, Indiana Avenue, and Cornell Road in Burrell and Blacklick townships, and tow paving will be done on Hopewell Church Road in Burrell Township.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT, NORFOLK SOUTHERN REACH AGREEMENT FOR RAIL IMPROVEMENTS

Governor Tom Wolf announced yesterday that PennDOT and Norfolk Southern Corporation have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail travel access in western Pennsylvania. An announcement was made back in February that both sides would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve the state’s 65 operating railroads – spanning more than 5,600 miles — to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
TRAFFIC
wccsradio.com

TICKS VS. IMPOSTERS: HOW TO TELL THEM APART

With the summer season officially underway, outdoorists will be taking advantage of the warm, sunny days over the next few weeks. One thing to keep in mind, however, is the presence of ticks and other insects and how to identify them. Over the weekend, Indiana County residents reported tick sightings...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES BUDGET WITH TAX INCREASE

The Marion Center School Board approved the 2022-23 budget during last night’s meeting, but it will contain an increase in taxes for district residents. The budget, which came to $29,077,518, required a combination of a 1.5% tax increase and about $800,000 from the district’s fund balance to fill the budget gap. Business Manager Rick Martini said that on top of rising costs of needed items and healthcare, contractual agreements and the uncertainty of state funding, cyber school costs also increased.
MARION CENTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy