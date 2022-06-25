CHARLES RICHARD “SHOTGUN” ERB, 70

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for this afternoon for the man charged in the death of a fellow IUP fraternity brother in February of 2017. 25-year-old Brady DiStefano of Westmont in Cambria County will go before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco today. This is in connection with the aggravated assault charge that he faces for a fight between him and Caleb Zweig, who later died due to injuries suffered in the fight. Then-President Judge William Martin dismissed homicide and aggravated assault charges in the case because of insufficient evidence, but state Superior Court reversed a part of the ruling, allowing the aggravated assault charge to be reinstated. Then after Martin ruled that the jury could not hear evidence that DiStefano’s role in the fight led to Zweig’s death, nor could it hear testimony from the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, Superior Court overruled again.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO