CHARLES RICHARD “SHOTGUN” ERB, 70

After crews focused on patching highways in northern Indiana County for much of the past three weeks, patching shifts southward for this week. PennDOT says workers will be patching a number of roadways in the Blairsville and Saltsburg areas. Those include Saltsburg Road, Tunnelton Road, Clarksburg Road, Newport Road, and Elder Ridge Road in Conemaugh Township, Elders Ridge Road and Park Drive in Young Township, and Campbells Mill Road, Indiana Avenue, and Cornell Road in Burrell and Blacklick townships, and tow paving will be done on Hopewell Church Road in Burrell Township.
