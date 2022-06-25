Today’s NWA USA Livestream: National Heavyweight Title Match, Luke Hawx vs. Thrillbilly Silas

WWE RAW Results – June 27, 2022. Your announcers are Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, and Corey Graves. We see John Cena walking in the building earlier today and everyone is happy to see him, including the Mysterios, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Shelton Benjamin, and John’s long time fan R Truth. Cena stops to talk to the Street Profits, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, and more. Becky Lynch does not appear to be impressed as he walks past. Even Miz shakes Cena’s hand. Cena sees Riddle, Jason Jordan, and many more.
