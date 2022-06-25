Today’s NWA USA Livestream: National Heavyweight Title Match, Luke Hawx vs. Thrillbilly Silas

AEW star Orange Cassidy took to his Twitter earlier this weekend and teased that he was “getting something new” soon. Apparently, what he was alluding to is something that will get fans of pre-AEW Orange Cassidy excited. A new report from “Fightful” notes that Cassidy will be receiving new theme music in AEW to the tune of Jefferson Starship’s “Jane”. AEW Founder and CEO Tony Khan said that he previously attempted to discuss a deal with Jefferson Starship about securing licensing to the song, “… but they never even answered my emails, so I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through [with the Pixies].”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO