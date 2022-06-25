ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine CDC reports 208 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

By WABI News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine. The Maine CDC says 104...

Wayne Bunten
3d ago

It's the flu ok always has been flu like every year before but made this on up to scare Americans and world it worked lol flu is the name of corvid 19 lol never had it never got shots never wore mask 😷 🙃

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease slightly

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are down on Monday. The Maine CDC says 112 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down two from on Sunday. Twelve people remain in critical care, that’s down four. Three people are on ventilators, one less than on Sunday.
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to 112

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to fall in recent days. The Maine CDC is reporting 112 people in the hospital with the disease — a decline of two from yesterday and a drop of more than 10% compared to a week ago. Only 12 people are in critical care and three are on ventilators.
