Jack Flaherty’s aggravation of his shoulder injury hints at a larger issue regarding how the St. Louis Cardinals handle injuries and rehab. When St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty returned from his shoulder injury on June 15, fans had every reason to assume that the issue was behind him. But after pitching a total of eight innings in three unimpressive starts, Flaherty departed from a game with an injury once again, with the team citing a “dead arm.” The Cardinals subsequently placed him on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain. The recovery process will start anew, but there could be a fundamental flaw in how the Cardinals are approaching it.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO