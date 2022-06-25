ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds United launch a £26m bid for highly-rated Brugge forward Charles de Ketelaere as Jesse Marsch seeks a replacement for Raphinha... but AC Milan will rival them for his signature

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Leeds United are launching a £26million bid for exciting Bruges forward Charles de Ketelaere.

The 21-year-old is tipped to become the next big talent to emerge from Belgium and Leeds chief European scout Gaby Ruiz has watched him extensively.

De Ketelaere is 6ft 3ins tall, quick and left-footed. He prefers playing behind the striker but can play on either wing also and has an eye for goal, scoring 15 for club and country last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNRAo_0gM0BeNT00
Leeds United will submit a £26million bid for Club Brugge midfielder Charles de Ketelaere

Leeds want him to give their attack a new dimension as they look to sell Raphinha and they view de Ketelaere as a player of great potential who can only increase in value.

Sources in Belgium say they are not alone in their pursuit however, with AC Milan holding a strong interest.

Leeds will hope though that the lure of the Premier League can help persuade the youngster to link up with coach Jesse Marsch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0Eoq_0gM0BeNT00
De Ketelaere (left) is widely regarded as the next major star to emerge from Belgium

De Ketelaere can provide versatility for Leeds who have also discussed Wolves' Adama Traore and Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven to fill the void that will be left by Raphinha's expected sale.

They want to add another midfielder, a left-back and an experienced goalkeeper with former Watford keeper Ben Foster one name under consideration.

Kalvin Phillips is joining Manchester City for £45m and Leeds are buying 18-year-old Darko Gyabi from City for £5m but he is seen as one for the future.

Red Bull Leipzig's USA international midfielder Tyrell Adams has been considered but they have other options too.

Jesse Marsch has already returned to Leeds' Thorp Arch training ground as he looks to welcome some of his squad back on Monday with internationals due back on July 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xqNx_0gM0BeNT00
The 21-year-old is currently under contract with Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge

