What a change! Schoolboy, 14, sneezes out 5p coin that he claimed was stuck in his nose for 10 YEARS after it got lodged in there when he was four

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
 3 days ago

A schoolboy blew a 5p coin out of his nose - which he claims was stuck up there for a decade.

Umair Qamar, now 14, says he vaguely remembers shoving the silver piece up a nostril a decade ago.

But his mother said, despite countless sore noses and trips to the doctor, the coin was never found - until last week.

The teenager, from Croydon, south London, says he felt something up his nose last Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qhwd_0gM0BbjI00
Umair Qamar, 14, from Croydon, south London believes he stuck the 5p coin up his nose a decade ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1bZB_0gM0BbjI00
They youngster, pictured here aged between three and four, said he remembered pushing a coin up his nostril 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260bfZ_0gM0BbjI00
Last weekend he was complaining about a pain in his nose which was far worse than normal

His mother then told him to blow hard and, to their surprise, a 5p coin emerged - jogging Umair's memory back to when he was in his early years.

He said: 'I think I got it stuck up there when I was three or four years old - I can't really remember.

'When I got over the shock of it all, I felt pure relief - but it definitely took me a while to get over the surprise!'

Umair says he trudged down the stairs holding his nose in pain earlier this week, as it was 'hurting a bit more than usual'.

He said: 'I thought there was something stuck in there as I could feel something hard in my nose so I went back upstairs and held my left nostril, breathed in and then breathed out of my right one.'

And, with cotton buds in both ears, Umair managed to breathe out so hard that the coin popped out of his nostril.

His mother Afsheen Qamar, 43, described the incident as 'completely bizarre'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBh3o_0gM0BbjI00
He was able to dislodge the coin by blowing hard, releasing it after around a decade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cnl8w_0gM0BbjI00
His mother Afsheen Qamar, 43, pictured, told her son to blow hard when the coin appeared
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymAES_0gM0BbjI00
Ms Qamar said Umair had complained about breathing problems while playing football over the years

The nursery manager said: 'It happened so randomly - I wasn't expecting it at all! I called him for lunch but he was holding his nose - so I told him to blow it.

'After 15 minutes he came back down, just stood there and said, 'well, a 5p coin came out'.

'We all stopped eating. I remember asking him, 'are you serious?'. He's a very laidback and quite serious child, so I'm sure you can imagine my shock'.

Ms Qamar said Umair had complained about breathing problems while playing football over the years.

But the mum-of-two claimed: 'I have taken him to the doctors a few times but it didn't even cross their minds to check his nose.

'I just cannot believe we never knew - Umair does silly things and doesn't tell us.'

Professor Claire Hopkins is an ear, nose and throat consultant at Guy's and St Thomas' hospital in London.

She said: 'Children have a fascination with inserting things into their nostrils - be that their finger, beads, lego bricks or, on one occasion, a couple of lobster claws.

'5p coins are the perfect size to disappear up the nose and be forgotten; 4-year-olds are easily distracted and may fail to mention the money box trick to their parent.'

And she added: 'Large foreign bodies can block the nose or cause sinus issues while small foreign bodies, such as a small coin, may remain in the nasal cavity for many years before they present, often with unilateral crusting or discharge.'

A Russian man hit the headlines in 2020 after he had a coin removed from his nose - which had reportedly been stuck for more than 50 years.

