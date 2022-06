(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a Semi caught fire on I-29 Sunday afternoon in Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Ranbir Singh was headed southbound on the roadway near mile marker 66 when his back rear brakes burst into flames. Singh then pulled over and got out of the Semi as the trailer became engulfed in fire.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO