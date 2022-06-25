ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ecuador at standstill after two weeks of protests over cost of living crisis

By Dan Collyns in Lima
 3 days ago
Demonstrators in in Quito, Ecuador, clash with riot police.

Ecuador has been brought to a near standstill after two weeks of tumultuous protests over a spike in fuel and food prices as global inflation inflames discontent over widening inequality across Latin America.

At least five people have died after demonstrators blocked roads, torched vehicles and hurled stones, while police responded with teargas during several days of clashes. Ecuador’s health ministry has said two people died in ambulances delayed by road blockades. Twelve police officers are reported injured.

Ecuador’s powerful Indigenous federation Conaie began the protests a fortnight ago setting out 10 demands amid the spiralling cost of living. Among them are a freeze on fuel prices, a moratorium on bank debts, subsidies for fertiliser and no mining in Indigenous territories.

Conaie’s leader, Leonidas Iza, ruled out dialogue on Friday citing previous failed attempts, even after Ecuador’s conservative president, Guillermo Lasso, tried to table talks last week, according to a letter seen by the Guardian.

“We have told the president that we won’t go to another dialogue to be mocked and mistreated,” Iza said by phone from Ecuador on Friday.

“[The government] has painted the Indigenous movement as the enemy within,” he said. “Instead of dialogue we have demanded that [Lasso] responds publicly to the list of demands.”

Clashes broke out in Quito on Thursday night even as the government ceded control of a cultural centre, La Casa de la Cultura, to the Indigenous and peasant farmer protesters who had converged from the Andes and Amazon. It is the same auditorium that the movement occupied in October 2019 when nationwide protests over the slashing of fuel subsidies riled the country.

On Friday, Lasso declared in a televised address that: “Mr Iza’s real intention is to overthrow the government,” adding that the Indigenous leader “can no longer control the situation. The violence perpetrated by infiltrated criminals has gotten out of hand”.

City dwellers and Indigenous people took to the street to protest the government’s austerity measures. Photograph: Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Iza responded that Lasso was trying to turn the protests “into a political issue” because he had failed to solve the problems. A state of emergency remained in place across six provinces, including the capital Quito.

Amid signs of escalating violence, Erika Guevara Rosas, the Americas director for Amnesty International, said its investigations showed that the death of a protester last Tuesday “was caused by security force agents, most likely police officers, through the use of excessive force”.

The government’s austerity measures – which include tax hikes and slashing fuel subsidies, part of a $6.5bn deal with the International Monetary Fund – have been worsened by the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and the spiralling costs of fuel, cooking oil, bread and fertiliser, driven by global inflation.

Sonia Guamangate, an Indigenous woman from Samanga in the volcanic Cotopaxi region, left two children at home to join tens of thousands of protesters who marched to the capital from the countryside.

“The prices have risen in the city but what we get paid for our agricultural products remain the same,” she complained.

“Sometimes they are paying as little as $5 or $6 for a quintal [100kg] of potatoes. That’s a year’s work for some of us,” she said.

“They call us ignorant Indians. We are not ignorant; we supply the food for the city.”

City dwellers also took to the streets of Quito over the rising cost of living. Mechanical engineer Miguel Terán, who could not get to work due to roadblocks and strikes by bus and taxi drivers, joined the marchers.

“There is a clamour among the people, especially those who don’t have a job,” he said. Unemployment rocketed in the pandemic and recovery has been slow with just 33.2% of Ecuadoreans with formal employment and 22.1% underemployed, according to Ecuador’s statistics institute.

“It’s very difficult to live when all the prices have risen so much. The fuel prices have gone up, so all the basic products have gone up,” said Terán, adding also that people were angry at the meagre investment in health and education.

Estefany González, a Venezuelan nurse who works as a carer in Quito, was giving away red and white balloons amid the protests last week with the word “paz”, or peace, written on them.

“I came out on the street to give away a bit of love,” said the migrant who has struggled to reach her 97-year-old charge due to the turmoil.

“Without transport, we can’t get to work and without work, we don’t eat,” she said. “The wages haven’t increased but the food basket costs twice as much.”

A year into his mandate, Lasso, a right-leaning, pro-business former banker, has been beset by woes from a stalled government agenda, economic stagnation and an unprecedented rise in violent crime – with twice as many murders in 2021 as the year before – and a series of brutal prison massacres.

“It is a very weak government which has made a lot of blunders. It doesn’t enjoy popular support,” said Maria-Paz Jervis, the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Law at Quito’s SEK International University. She added that the “poor have got poorer and the middle-class has shrunk” after belt-tightening in the public sector due to the low price of oil, the country’s principal export.

Iza said that while the business elite had received government bailouts after the pandemic, “for the poorest there is absolutely nothing”.

“The crisis should be borne by all Ecuadorians, not only by the poor,” he said.

Additional reporting by Carla Valdiviezo in Quito

The Guardian

Sri Lankan troops open fire to contain unrest over fuel shortages

Sri Lanka’s military have opened fire to quell rioting at a fuel station, officials say, as unprecedented queues for petrol and diesel were seen across the bankrupt country. Troops fired in Visuvamadu, 365km (228 miles) north of Colombo on Saturday night as their guard point was pelted with stones, army spokesperson Nilantha Premaratne said.
The Associated Press

UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ from global food shortage

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food around the globe. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war in Ukraine has added to the disruptions caused by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and inequality to produce an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” already affecting hundreds of millions of people.
The Guardian

Get up, walk the dog – my life is mundane, but because I’m gay Texas Republicans think I’m abnormal

This morning, I woke up earlier than I wanted to, fed the baby, walked the dog, chatted with my wife and procrastinated over some work. Yawningly mundane, right?. Wrong. According to the Texas Republican party, my same-sex marriage is an “abnormal lifestyle choice”. What’s more, “abnormal” people like me should not have any “special legal entitlements” related to being LGBTQ+. That position is spelled out in section 143 of a far-right platform officially adopted at the Texas Republican party’s recent convention in Houston.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

IMF board concludes reviews for Ecuador, unlocking $1 billion

June 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund executive board said Friday it had concluded its fourth and fifth reviews for Ecuador's 27-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF), allowing for the immediate disbursement of about $1 billion. The board said Ecuadorian authorities planned to use the funds for budget support. The...
AMERICAS
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
