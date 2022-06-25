ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Making Sense of the Hornets' Draft Night Trade

By Eric Barnes
All Hornets
All Hornets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3yUE_0gM09laV00

Why the Hornets Draft night trade may not be as bad as it seems.

On draft night the Charlotte Hornets selected Jalen Duren and euphoria immediately rushed through the veins of Hornets fans everywhere. Fans had gotten the guy they were praying would fall down draft boards to them for months. That feeling would almost immediately subside once Hornets fans checked their phones after the pick was announced to find that Woj and Shams were reporting Duren was being shipped out of Charlotte for a return that wasn't very clear. Is it a 25 1st round pick? It's Milwaukee's pick? It's Portland's Pick via the Bucks? The Hornets were finally able to bring some clarity to the situation revealing that they were getting a 23 1st round pick from Denver in addition to four second round picks.

Giving a person something they really want and then taking it away can lead to further disappointment than never having what was desired at all. I think this is what happened to the Hornets fans on draft night. The flow of events goes like this...

1) Hornets select Jalen Duren.

2) Duren is traded immediately.

3) Woj wrongly reports that Charlotte is getting a 25 1st rounder from Milwaukee.

4) Hornets select Mark Williams.

5) The reported return for the pick is actually Denver's 23 1st plus four 2nd round picks compared to just a 25 1st from the Bucks.

First impressions matter in all situations. It is no different when your favorite team is making draft-day decisions. The sting of losing the player that the majority of the fan base had been praying would fall to the 13th selection for weeks was top of mind. Fans everywhere asking what could possibly be worth giving up Duren? To initially find out the pick gained was a 1st rounder by a perennial title contender that was three calendar years down the road left Hornets fans with a sour taste in their mouth. Especially considering the Hornets gave up a lottery pick in this year's draft to do so. While these are valid concerns let's zoom out for a second and take a macro view of the situation.

Coming into the draft, the Hornets needed to find a cornerstone center and perhaps use that other 1st to move off some of the larger veteran contracts they have on their books. Now let's take a closer look at what happened.

Mark Williams is selected, which in isolation I think Hornets fans would have been more than happy to leave draft night with the former Duke Blue Devil who stands 7'2" with a higher standing reach than multiple-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert. Williams should be a tremendous fit next to LaMelo Ball and if things break right for Mark and the Hornets, Williams could potentially be an All-Star level center one day. While Duren may project to have a higher upside to some, I think Mark Williams slots into the defensive anchor role this team has so badly needed a bit more seamlessly than what an 18-year-old Jalen Duren would.

Now the Hornets were not able to shed a large amount of salary on draft night but what did Mitch Kupchak and the front office achieve when they traded Duren?

FLEXIBILITY.

The Hornets did not move off one of those less-than-ideal contracts on draft night, which left many fans scratching their heads. But what the front office did do is give themselves more options moving forward. It allows them to be a bit more patient with some of the assets they have. Something of note: Gordon Hayward's contract will be expiring next offseason so theoretically if Gordon played out this year and the Hornets waited to move him, the summer of 2023 the return will likely be greater than what the Hornets may have fetched on draft night Thursday evening.

With the 2022 draft picks in the rearview the 2023 picks are currently the highest valued picks on the NBA trade market. If the Hornets are intent on moving off one of Hayward, Rozier, Oubre, or Plumlee the 23 1st round pick they received on draft night should be a desirable asset to attach to one of those contracts for a team looking to add draft capital.

Many people wanted to immediately write it off as an awful move by Kupchak, I would tend to grade it more as an incomplete. I recall something similar happening last offseason when fans were in an uproar over not paying Devonte' Graham and trading him for a pick that was likely to be two second rounders. Ultimately, Mitch turned a 2nd rounder in Devonte Graham into what projects to be the Hornets franchise center for years to come. The front office took some heat at the time but long-term it seems that deal is likely to pay off.

I anticipate Mitch having another move up his sleeve whether that be this summer, during the season ahead of the trade deadline, or summer of 2023. Before the trade can be graded properly. we must see how Kupchak uses the assets added on draft night to add talent to the roster or clear the books to pay some of our young core pieces like LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and PJ Washington in the years to come.

In a society where instant gratification exists, sometimes it can pay to be patient. Is that the case here? Only time will tell.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Eric Barnes at @ Mr_Barnes7 .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Milwaukee, NC
City
Denver, NC
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Rudy Gobert
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draft Day#The Charlotte Hornets#Shams#Bucks
NBC Sports

Report: KD-Warriors reunion likely 'non-starter' in trade

Could Kevin Durant actually return to the Warriors?. It appears quite unlikely. While Durant considers his future with the Brooklyn Nets amid reports that teammate Kyrie Irving could find a new home this summer, media members and fans alike wondered whether KD could return to the Bay. Durant has four...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of decisions to make in free agency, but there’s one guy head coach Steve Kerr finds irreplaceable for the NBA champions. That guy is Kevon Looney. Kerr has noticed, and Looney has rewarded the multi-titled coach’s faith: “He’s been really good for us over the years, but this […] The post Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Decision

Russell Westbrook is officially heading back to Los Angeles next season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the former NBA MVP plans on exercising his massive player option with the Lakers. Westbrook is set to earn $47.1 million on that option. There was no chance Westbrook was passing up on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ime Udoka drops major hint at Celtics’ plans for free agency

The Boston Celtics do not have much cap space available for next season, which means that they are not expected to make a big splash in free agency this summer. Be that as it may, head coach Ime Udoka is adamant that the team could make use of this window to fortify their squad ahead […] The post Ime Udoka drops major hint at Celtics’ plans for free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Rival team emerges as suitor to sign Warriors’ Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has an option on the table if he wants to take the ring and run. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Monday that the Dallas Mavericks are considered to be among the most serious suitors for the unrestricted free agent Payton this offseason. Slater notes however that the Warriors are still seen as the favorites to re-sign Payton, who loves the team and the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 2022 Baker Mayfield Suggestion

With reports suggesting the NFL is hoping for an indefinite, one-plus season suspension of Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield's future in Cleveland is back in play. Will the Browns attempt to convince Mayfield to play for them in 2022?. It's something that's being suggested. However, many are calling on Mayfield to...
CLEVELAND, OH
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
212
Followers
522
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy