Morgantown, WV

BREAKING: 2023 LB Commits to WVU

By Christopher Hall
 3 days ago

West Virginia adds linebacker to the 2023 class

On Saturday, Denver, North Carolina linebacker Ben Cutter (6'1", 210-lbs) announced via social media his commitment to play for the West Virginia University Mountaineers.

Cutter was regarded as one of the best 2023 linebackers in the state of North Carolina racking up 158 tackles (13.2 tackles per game), four forced fumbles, one pick six, and a sack last season while averaging 6.3 yards per carry toting the rock out of the backfield.

Cutter also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Liberty and Louisville to name a few.

