Road to recovery: Aortic aneurysm during board meeting nearly claimed life of Commissioner Tim Dolan

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan says his brief bout with the coronavirus saved his life.

“Realistically, dumb as it sounds, COVID saved my life,” he told the Star News in a conference room, just outside of the county board room where he suffered a Type 1 dissected aortic aneurysm that nearly claimed his life before he turned 40.

He had been cleared to attend the May 17 board meeting, but when he started feeling ill his mind started to drift and wonder.

Dolan, 39, of Elk River, figures if he wouldn’t have tested positive for COVID the week before, he would have gone home and quite possibly never woke up.

“When I was starting to get short of breath and everything like that I thought,’This is COVID getting worse,’” he recalled while recounting the May 17 Sherburne County Board of Commissioners meeting. “‘I’m going to end up in the hospital. I should go to the doctor.’”

After the regular meeting was over and before the board’s work session he quietly told County Administrator Bruce Messelt he wasn’t feeling well and he was going to go to the clinic to get checked out.

“He mentioned he wasn’t feeling well and was having some noticeable chest pain,” Messelt said. “I asked if he wanted a ride or even an ambulance.”

Dolan said ‘no.’

“I grabbed my coffee cup, and that’s literally the last thing I remember doing,” Dolan said. “I don’t remember walking out of the building. I don’t remember driving to North Memorial urgent care. Again, I thought it was something related to COVID. If I hadn’t tested positive the week before I would have gone home, fallen asleep and never woke up.”

Drove there

“Apparently, I said I had chest pain when I walked in (to North Memorial in Elk River),” Dolan said. “They hooked me up to an EKG and stuck me in an ambulance and I was on a surgical table by like 2 o’clock at North Memorial in Robbinsdale.”

His open heart surgery lasted nearly 12 hours, and left him in the ICU for five-plus days. After his surgery was over, hospital staff did test him for COVID as a precaution, and he tested negative as expected.

He was transferred out of ICU on his sixth day of being hospitalized and would spend another five days before being sent home on Friday, May 27.

He only remembers the last few hours of his hospitalization, which he is glad about after hearing stories of how he was reacting to being hooked up to all the monitors, and the pain medications that were supposedly helping.

Surgery left him with markings from three big holes in his chest, a big slice across his chest and another under his waistline and enough stitches to hold him together. He and his family were given many instructions as well as a whole list of precautions. All of it has created new perspectives for the successful businessman and elected official. He was, however, still considering his bid for re-election when he made his way back to Elk River.

Reelection bid was still being considered

He stopped at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River on the way home and picked up a packet for filing, but any intentions he still had for running escaped him after asking his teenage children their thoughts on a run for a third term.

“They were still pretty shaken,” Dolan said. “They were like: ‘No!’ I’d rather have these three (Annie Deckert and their two children Brooklyn, 19, and Gavin, 15) feeling good about it. There’s always next time.”

Dolan’s second term is getting cut short by redistricting, so his current four-year term is being cut in half and his newly drawn seat is up for election this fall. Filings closed on May 31.

Dolan did not file.

Fellow Commissioner Lisa Fobbe holds the only board seat not up for election. Commissioner Felix Schmiesing is retiring, so there will be at least two new commissioners come January. RaeAnn Danielowski and Barb Burandt are running for reelection and have challengers.

“Selfishly, I wish things were different,” Fobbe said. “I understand Tim needs to take care of himself. But I sat in sadness on the last day of filings knowing that (Tim and Felix will not be on the board next year.)

“I have leaned on them for different things. We come at things in a different way. I always say that I learn more from those I disagree with than people who are thinking the same way.”

Fobbe is thankful Dolan, someone she calls a friend, is still alive. The day he left the board meeting, she only knew that he had driven himself to the clinic.

She tried checking in with him later that day by phone, and the following day by text. When she didn’t hear back from him she felt a pit in her stomach grow. Later that night, she learned from county officials he had had open heart surgery. She, like others, texted him prayers and waited for his call.

“He left a message at my home the day after he was released from the hospital,” she said. “He sounded frail and was struggling to find the words.

“In the back of my mind I am thinking he shouldn’t file.”

Dolan called her again on Memorial Day to tell her he wasn’t running.

The two running for his seat are Greg Felber, of Big Lake and Mark Swanson, of Becker.

Burandt is being challenged again by Andrew Hulse, of Elk River.

Danielowski is being challenged by Paul Fanberg, of Elk River.

Schmiesing’s seat has attracted five, and there will be a primary to cut the list to two on Aug. 9. The candidates are from St. Cloud and Clear Lake. They are Gary Gray, Jerome “Lefty” Kleis, Carol Lewis, Eric Meyer and Kari Watkins.

Grateful to be alive

Dolan is grateful to be alive, and has made many plans to step back from his busy schedule.

“It’s amazing when we’re in the middle of stuff how much we push ourselves to do more and more,” he said. “Eventually you’re filling up and grinding your body to a nub and your head to nub. Life doesn’t have to be as busy as we make it is what it comes down to.”

Dolan plans to finish out his term, in fact, he’s already been back for two county board meetings. He figures he will stick around in different ways to see some things finished that he started work on.

He’s proud of the work done to renovate and expand the government center and the development of a county parks system that wasn’t much more than a couple chunks of land when he started. Improvements have been made, a parks department employee has been hired and the first maintenance person strictly for parks is being added. Previously it had been left up to public works, if they had time. And now there’s a potential park north of Clear Lake along (Big) Elk Lake.

He also points to economic growth and the growth in the tax base over the past six years compared to the six years before he was in office.

“But a lot of the stuff that I am most proud of is relatively intangible to most people,” Dolan said. “The chemistry and atmosphere inside the government center. Having employees proud to work here. Being able to recruit employees. Things that are incredibly beneficial to the taxpayer.”

First elected in 2016

Dolan was first elected in 2016 and again in 2020. He was elected at the same time as Burandt and Fobbe. Two years later Danielowski replaced Ewald Petersen on the board.

“We were a diverse group,” Dolan said. “Our ability to get along and share insights and agree to disagree helped us.

“It was nice. Raeanne had experience as a mayor. Barb had experience on a council, Lisa had experience up and down. Felix had all kinds of experience. I was the only damn rookie.”

Dolan said he is proud of how everybody respected everybody’s areas of expertise and knew when to defer to one person.

“The board has truly operated as a board, working for the best outcome versus a super political grind,” he said. “Staying together between some of the turmoil with the jail and ICE, and Second Amendment and some of the big onslaughts.

“Everybody has a voice and that’s fine but this is our board room. We’re keeping business the way it’s supposed to be. No one is breaking rank and putting pressure on staff one way of the other. We could have got off track a heckuva lot. We all respect people’s ability to come to open mic. We’ve always kept it. We always listen. But unless there’s a tangible reason for having a business discussion on it, it doesn’t meet the threshold for being part of the board packet.”

Dolan has challenged the status quo in his time on the board.

“Most people have some elected experience in their back pocket and he came in fresh,” Fobbe said. “Some of the systems bothered him.

“Such a freshness was a great challenge for all of us to look at things in a different way.”

Amanda Larson, director of Sherburne County Health and Human Services who also happens to live in Dolan’s district, said he wasn’t afraid to change the status quo.

“He was extremely responsive to constituent inquiries (and not afraid to engage with folks on social media), and really harnessed innovation to provide enhanced customer service without adding additional resources to county levies,” Larson said. “Tim was very connected in the community and responsive to make government more accessible and easier to understand for the general public.”

Dan Weber, assistant county administrator, called Dolan an innovator.

“He is constantly looking for new and more efficient ways to accomplish existing processes,” Weber said. “He had a real passion for the job and always challenged staff to develop creative solutions to complex issues. He also pushed for utilization of the county website as a tool to automate county-wide processes and as a public engagement tool.”

Since he has been on the County Board, the county has also developed a number of initiatives that have increased transparency to taxpayers. Weber said examples include a new budget software that allows taxpayers to take a deep dive into the county budget and a new artificial intelligence search tool that allows users to type in a key word that searches past board meetings for any instance where that key word was a topic of the board discussion.

Messelt said there is a bit of irony in that one of its change agents (Dolan) is going to be part of a change.

“We’re blessed Tim is still with us and he’s expected to make a full recovery and he will be a part of the community whether he is elected or not,” Messelt said. “We get to treat it like a long goodbye like Felix (who announced his retirement).

“We will try to take some of the energy Tim brought and the openness he brought to the new ways of doing business and try to continue that. That energy was very helpful in many ways and will continue.”

Dolan embraces new challenges on his road to recovery

Dolan has embraced his new challenge.

“You can leave impacts on the world in a lot of different ways and sometimes little things need to force you to find different ways because otherwise you’re lazy and you fall into a rhythm,” Dolan said. “It will be a good challenge and some good things will come out of it. It will just take a little longer than I am used to.”

During his interview, he said there was talk he would soon be able to drive, and cardiac rehab was scheduled to start the week of June 20.

That will consist of three days a week, one hour and a half at a time for four weeks.

“I suppose they’ll hook me up to everything and have me run on a treadmill,” he said.

Dolan brought a heart pillow to the government center on June 13 in the event he had to cough. He squeezes it when he feels a cough or sneeze coming on to keep from blowing out his stitches.

“Super masculine, I know,” he quips. “Fortunately, I haven’t had to use it a lot. Just a 4 a.m. sneeze where I wanted to die.”

Last week he visited his surgeon. Dr. Amanda Stram, MD, Ph.D., at North Memorial in Robbinsdale for the first time since getting out of the hospital. The pair had an unusual introduction to one another.

While Dolan doesn’t remember their May 17 encounter, he wasn’t surprised to hear later he greeted her as Mandy Stram and asked her what she was doing back in Minnesota. The two were classmates as high school students, and Stram had gone off to Boston for medical school.

Dolan, meanwhile, still has no feeling in some of his fingers, which makes typing and using a mouse a chore, and there’s still part of one of his legs that he doesn’t have feeling in.

“I get three or four sharp hours a day, and then I get tired,” he said. “I am going to slow down and reassess. We’re (he and Annie Deckert) lucky enough and have been successful enough where I can afford to do that.”

Gavin has three more years of high school so, Dolan said, “Maybe I’ll get to watch a few more football practices.”

No coaching, though.

“I could barely do that back (before this health event),” he said. “I’ll probably be just as active in the community, just more selective and less of a shotgun. I’ll be dedicated to stuff that’s more important, at least to me.”

He said the cliches are ringing in his head as he plots his future.

“Life is short,” he said. “Until you’re a few seconds short of it not continuing, you come back and you get a little bit of a second chance. You ask yourself: ‘What do I want to see happen or get done that I would have been sad if things had gone the other way?’”

Kids. Family. Some big projects he’d like to push through come to his mind.

Dolan said he looks forward to healing and not having to walk around guarded and hunched up and worrying about moving the wrong way. But life will be forever different.

“I’ll be on blood thinners for the rest of my life, so when Gavin and I go out west fishing or hiking, we’ll have to bring a different viewpoint and carry a different first aid kit.”

But he’ll be able to hike, fish and travel with his family. If not for COVID-19, he might not have been able to do any of that.