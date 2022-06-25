ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First family pride block party in Castro

Cover picture for the articleThe Castro neighborhood is hosting its first family pride...

CBS San Francisco

Hundreds join 'People's March' alternative to SF Pride parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- As San Francisco resumed its joyful Pride parade after a two-year pandemic hiatus, another event, blocks away, honored the spirit of the original Pride movement.Most people are familiar with the Pride parade on San Francisco's Market Street but, in 1970 -- one year after the Stonewall riots -- the precursor to Pride began with an angry protest march along Polk Street. On Sunday, several hundred people took part in the "People's March," an event that began during the pandemic following the murder of George Floyd."This is how it started," said co-founder Juanita MORE! "We knew we...
KTVU FOX 2

Video shows brawl at San Francisco Pride event

SAN FRANCISCO - A fight broke out at the San Francisco Pride parade on Sunday. Footage shows a brief brawl on Market Street, surrounded by a swarm of about two dozen people. The crowd dispersed after the fight broke up. This was not the only case of violence that broke...
CBS San Francisco

Some Bay Area faith leaders celebrate the end of Roe

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) -- Members of Silicon Valley Reformed Baptist Church celebrated after learning the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe. vs. Wade on Friday. They were joined by other religious communities around the Bay Area who hope one day to ban abortions in California. "We recognize we live in polarized times. We recognize that we live in difficult times," said Pastor Brian Garcia with the church. "The work that we have been doing has been bearing fruit and has been, in fact, successful."While anti-abortion-rights advocates have long hoped for the Roe v. Wade to be overturned as a first step toward...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area guide to July 4 fireworks, festivities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Fireworks, festivities, food — get ready to celebrate this year's Fourth of July. If you're looking for the best red, white and blue events in the Bay Area (and beyond), follow along with KTVU's city-by-city festivities guide to Independence Day. Alameda. Gathering more than 60,000...
NBC Bay Area

Crime Concerns Grow in Oakland's Little Saigon

The call for help in Oakland's Vietnamese community is getting louder. The recent brazen attempt to steal an ATM machine in Little Saigon is leaving business owners feeling angry and helpless. A letter was sent out to city leaders asking for more than just help, the community wants a seat...
CBS San Francisco

How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
KTVU FOX 2

Cal Fire cracks down on illegal fireworks in Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Cal Fire is working with law enforcement around the state to crack down on illegal fireworks. They are focusing on fireworks sold online, including on Craigslist and Facebook. People in possession of illegal fireworks face fines of up to $50,000, and possibly one year in jail. "We...
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: San Francisco Pride Parade Returns

The San Francisco Pride Parade is taking place Sunday after a pandemic pause. Thousands have already gathered across the city over the weekend to attend other pride events, as well as demonstrations following the news of the Roe. v. Wade overturn. Below is a list of things you need to...
KTVU FOX 2

Thousands celebrate San Francisco Pride in wake of Supreme Court's reversal of Roe

SAN FRANCISCO - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, San Francisco's Pride celebration has returned, attracting thousands of people. In the wake of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe v Wade’s federal protections for abortion, some in the gay community say they feel like their legal rights may be threatened next, but that sentiment didn’t appear to put a damper on the celebration.
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From San Francisco

From the tech titans in Silicon Valley to the rolling hills of the Napa and Sonoma Valleys, San Francisco and the Bay Area are smack-bang in the middle of some of California’s most popular destinations. Whether you prefer being by the sea or climbing a mountain, you’ll find a day trip from San Francisco waiting to be discovered.
