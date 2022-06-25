ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Crews monitoring Bay Area brush fires

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews work to contain several brush fires still...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Cal Fire cracks down on illegal fireworks in Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Cal Fire is working with law enforcement around the state to crack down on illegal fireworks. They are focusing on fireworks sold online, including on Craigslist and Facebook. People in possession of illegal fireworks face fines of up to $50,000, and possibly one year in jail. "We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area guide to July 4 fireworks, festivities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Fireworks, festivities, food — get ready to celebrate this year's Fourth of July. If you're looking for the best red, white and blue events in the Bay Area (and beyond), follow along with KTVU's city-by-city festivities guide to Independence Day. Alameda. Gathering more than 60,000...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
ALAMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
City
Vacaville, CA
City
Pleasanton, CA
City
Port Costa, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 person dead in brush fire that burned west of Petaluma

SONOMA COUNTY -- Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday confirmed that one person died in a brush fire that burned 63 acres west of Petaluma.The incident, named the Roblar Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 near the intersection of Roblar Road and Valley Ford Road in the town of Bloomfield.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Monday evening that a person had died in the fire. No additional details were provided.According to initial reports, the fire was already 15-20 acre and is being driven by winds in the area.The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account confirmed that its units were...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires
mendocinobeacon.com

Huge reservoir near Bay Area could be expanded to store more water

Motorists zooming along Highway 152 through Pacheco Pass between Gilroy and Los Banos notice an unusual site amid the parched, oak-studded hills: A vast inland sea. The shimmering body of water, San Luis Reservoir, is 7 miles long and a key part of California’s modern water supply created when President John F. Kennedy pushed a dynamite plunger there in 1962 to kick off its construction. Today water from the massive lake irrigates farmland across the Central Valley and also provides drinking water for Silicon Valley, including San Jose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Man dies in Petaluma grass fire

PETALUMA, Calif. - A man has died in connection with a grass fire in Petaluma. The blaze, named the Roblar Fire, started about 2:30 p.m. Monday in a rural area. Smoke from the fire could be seen across Petaluma and Cotati-Rohnert Park. After burning 63 acres, the fire is now...
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
frommers.com

An Easy New Way to See Redwoods in the San Francisco Bay Area

A newly opened hiking trail in the San Francisco Bay Area supplies a wide-ranging survey of California's scenic wonders, all within a manageable distance and on easily traversable terrain. Located in the hills above the town of La Honda in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, the 1.3-mile...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Brush fire in Hercules now under control, mop up underway

(KRON) — A brush fire in Hercules that had led to evacuation orders is under control, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. Evacuations had been ordered for the fire which was burning near the Westbound I-80 in Hercules and threatening structures, according to an earlier tweet. Fire crews are occupying part of […]
HERCULES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews tackle vegetation fire in Hercules; I-80 affected

HERCULES, Calif. - Firefighters on Monday morning battled a vegetation fire in Hercules, which will likely affect traffic on Interstate 80 for a while as crews work to beat back the flames. The Crocket Fire Department tweeted about the fire about 9:30 a.m., saying that structures were being threatened but...
HERCULES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy