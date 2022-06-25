Crews monitoring Bay Area brush fires

OAKLAND, Calif. - Cal Fire is working with law enforcement around the state to crack down on illegal fireworks. They are focusing on fireworks sold online, including on Craigslist and Facebook. People in possession of illegal fireworks face fines of up to $50,000, and possibly one year in jail. "We...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Fireworks, festivities, food — get ready to celebrate this year's Fourth of July. If you're looking for the best red, white and blue events in the Bay Area (and beyond), follow along with KTVU's city-by-city festivities guide to Independence Day. Alameda. Gathering more than 60,000...
ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
A shallow 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area at 4:57 a.m. local time Tuesday, June 28, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, less than a mile deep, hit west-northwest of Cobb, according to the USGS. Dozens of people from as far...
SONOMA COUNTY -- Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday confirmed that one person died in a brush fire that burned 63 acres west of Petaluma.The incident, named the Roblar Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 near the intersection of Roblar Road and Valley Ford Road in the town of Bloomfield.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Monday evening that a person had died in the fire. No additional details were provided.According to initial reports, the fire was already 15-20 acre and is being driven by winds in the area.The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account confirmed that its units were...
Motorists zooming along Highway 152 through Pacheco Pass between Gilroy and Los Banos notice an unusual site amid the parched, oak-studded hills: A vast inland sea. The shimmering body of water, San Luis Reservoir, is 7 miles long and a key part of California’s modern water supply created when President John F. Kennedy pushed a dynamite plunger there in 1962 to kick off its construction. Today water from the massive lake irrigates farmland across the Central Valley and also provides drinking water for Silicon Valley, including San Jose.
PETALUMA, Calif. - A man has died in connection with a grass fire in Petaluma. The blaze, named the Roblar Fire, started about 2:30 p.m. Monday in a rural area. Smoke from the fire could be seen across Petaluma and Cotati-Rohnert Park. After burning 63 acres, the fire is now...
(Davide Cantelli/Unsplash) This summer can be a great opportunity to try some delicious new dishes, and lucky for adventurers, the Bay Area has a lot of options to offer. Chungdam is the best place in Santa Clara for premium Korean barbeque.
A newly opened hiking trail in the San Francisco Bay Area supplies a wide-ranging survey of California's scenic wonders, all within a manageable distance and on easily traversable terrain. Located in the hills above the town of La Honda in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, the 1.3-mile...
(KRON) — A brush fire in Hercules that had led to evacuation orders is under control, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. Evacuations had been ordered for the fire which was burning near the Westbound I-80 in Hercules and threatening structures, according to an earlier tweet. Fire crews are occupying part of […]
HERCULES, Calif. - Firefighters on Monday morning battled a vegetation fire in Hercules, which will likely affect traffic on Interstate 80 for a while as crews work to beat back the flames. The Crocket Fire Department tweeted about the fire about 9:30 a.m., saying that structures were being threatened but...
When Petaluma’s Wine or Lose Board Game Café succumbed almost two years ago to the pandemic, owners Craig and Amanda Karas were grieving, but also planning their next venture. Today, they own two food truck businesses — one they hadn’t planned on. In August 2021, the...
RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
Comments / 1