7WATERLOO, Iowa – For the third straight game, the first inning was a big setback for the Waterloo Bucks. The visiting Mankato MoonDogs (15-14) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after jumping on Waterloo Bucks (7-20) starter Dylan Gotto in the first inning. It’s the third time in three games in which the Bucks have allowed five or more runs in the first inning.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO