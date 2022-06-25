ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Will Las Vegas Strip Casinos Ban a Popular Bad Habit?

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Las Vegas caters to every sin.

You can experience "pride" when you pull off some sort of improbable gambling beat, "greed" when you see your winnings pile up, "lust" during all sorts of R-rated performances, "gluttony" as you partake of the city's many fine culinary offerings (and its endless buffets), "wrath" when your losing or you can't get into one of those top-tier eateries, and, of course, "sloth" if you sleep the day away or choose to lounge at a pool.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and every other Las Vegas casino operator has made sin their business. It's a city built on excess and allowing people to do things they might not when at home.

Offering endless sin (even when the sins are relatively mild ones) comes with a balance. The raucous table next you doing shots (and letting everyone know it) may make your indulgent romantic dinner less enjoyable. That's a balance all Las Vegas operators have to consider.

Do you offer a quiet pool experience, a day club with thumping DJ music, or something in the middle. Those are decisions Caesars, MGM, Wynn, and others must make for every venue and event.

The same has been true of another sin -- smoking -- but new data suggests that the choice around whether to allow people to light up in casinos may not actually be a hard one to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiHA1_0gM08Rv400
Image source: Palms Casino

Smoking and Casinos Have Long Gone Together

During the darkest days of the pandemic (aside from the period when casinos were actually fully closed) Las Vegas casinos had to ban smoking because of mask rules. That banished smokers to outside areas.

Scroll to Continue

Las Vegas and really casinos in general have had to play a challenging game with smoking as the dangers of habit have become evident and it has become less popular. In the 60s, 70s, 80, and even 90s, casinos were a haven for smokers. Many Las Vegas casinos even had women peddling loose cigarettes on the casino floor so people (some who did not regularly smoke) could get their fix without leaving the machines or tables.

That has changed over the years with casinos expanding no smoking sections (and some even going smoke free, albeit that is very rare). The fear has always been that while most casino employees and any non-smoking guests would prefer smoke-free casinos, ban would keep smokers away and hurt revenue.

A new report suggests that might not be true.

Will Las Vegas Strip Casinos Ban Smoking?

C3 Gaming, a Las Vegas-based company, has issued a 30-page report that suggests that ending/banning smoking in casinos won't meaningfully impact revenue, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“As a nation, we have seen a cultural shift away from smoking with fewer Americans than ever smoking cigarettes,” Amanda Belarmino, an assistant professor at UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality told the paper. “I think the trend of increased nonsmoking space will continue,” she said. “It can help casinos attract employees who don’t want to be exposed to secondhand smoke as well as guests. I think we may see a time when only a handful of casinos allow smoking in designated areas.”

The research was conducted independently and was not financed by any outside party.

MGM's Park MGM currently bans smoking, making it the only full smoke-free casino on the Strip. And, while more casinos could follow that example as essentially a marketing play to attract non-smokers, a full ban would likely require legislation at the state level, which seems unlikely.

The data, however, does open the door for more casinos to push smoking into designated casino areas allowing for the rest of the gaming floor to be, if not smoke-free, at least less smoky.

Comments / 35

ReelPatriot
3d ago

I don’t smoke but the smell of stale cigarettes and alcohol is as part of a casino as screaming around a craps table ..I just wish they bright back coins falling out of the slots instead of tickets that was the sound of Vegas to everyone

Reply(2)
9
Guest
3d ago

Why would any casino allow smokers to harm the workers, visitors with second hand smoke. Smokers are very selfish and the is NO polite smoke. It never hurt the restaurants. They studied it is only 13 percent smokers so the answer is pretty clear what to do.

Reply
4
CG
3d ago

Well they will find out like al the others that tried it and then lost their A$$’s. I am not a smoker, however, if they do this they will most definitely loose my business and anyone I have that comes to visit they will loose their business. I am sure many more will do the same.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas airport reports third highest passenger total in history

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in May recorded its third busiest month in history, led by a resurgence in international travel and a one-million-passenger increase over May 2021. It came up only 32,000 passengers short of the all-time record set in October 2019. That’s a good sign ahead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
getnews.info

“Locksmith Around the Clock” A Complete Solution for All Locks in Las Vegas, Nevada USA

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA – June 27, 2022 – Locksmith Around the Clock is your trusted and reliable provider of expert locksmith services in Las Vegas, Nevada, and surrounding areas. They are offering locksmith services for more than 8 years. Locksmith Around the Clock has skilfully trained and proficient locksmith technicians who make sure to earn and maintain the trust of their valued customers by providing best locksmith services.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport reports third busiest month in airport history

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport hit a milestone last month, seeing one of its busiest months since before the pandemic. According to a passenger number report sent out on Monday, LAS had almost 4.6 passengers come through their gates, a 30% increase compared to May last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
TheStreet

South Las Vegas Strip Casino/Arena Project Takes Shape

Just a few years ago, Las Vegas was off-limits for professional sports. Sin City offered sports gambling and all the major sports leagues saw that as a deal-breaker since athletes betting on games would undermine their integrity. Then, in 2018, the United States Supreme Court issued a decision that pushed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Ban#Casino#Las Vegas Strip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
TheStreet

MLB Clears the Way for A's Las Vegas Strip Move

Since the National Hockey League's Golden Knights began playing right on the Las Vegas Strip nestled between multiple MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report properties, Sin City has become negotiating leverage for any team in the other major sports looking for a better stadium/arena deal. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

'Where there's bodies, there's treasure': A hunt as Lake Mead shrinks

LAS VEGAS - They appeared to be just a couple of special-education teachers, freed up by Flag Day, out for a morning of bass fishing on Lake Mead. Matt Blanchard and Shawn Rosen had settled into their 18-foot motorboat, put beers on ice and waited their turn at the last functioning boat launch on this rapidly disappearing body of water. It wasn't until the old Bayliner was chugging away that Rosen mentioned an ulterior motive for their mid-June excursion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas abortion clinics already see surge in patients, calls

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Abortion clinics across Las Vegas have already experienced a surge in calls and uptick patients since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, leading to concerns over the ability of providers to handle thousands more patients. According to Planned Parenthood, the organization expects 10,000 patients to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Attention shoppers, Omega Mart does have bathrooms!

We want to share a public service announcement regarding Omega Mart. It has recently come to our attention that people think it doesn’t have bathrooms. Or, that its bathrooms aren’t real. On the contrary, they are very real and fully functional. But don’t be disappointed to learn that they are indeed just bathrooms. Because at Meow Wolf, they leave no territory unmarked. Guests who visit the bathrooms are blessed to see the work of local Las Vegas artists adorning the walls. Mary Sabo, Mila May, JW Caldwell, Pretty Done and JK Russ have transformed a profane place into a sacred one.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
86K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy