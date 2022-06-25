ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TPD buys back firearms to help crack down on gun violence in Tampa

By Catherine Hawley
fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is trading cash for guns in an effort to get unwanted weapons off the streets. Within the first four hours of the agencies gun buy-back event on Saturday, TPD purchased 1,000 guns for $100 a piece using a $100,000 donation from anonymous community...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 7

Gordon Brainerd
3d ago

Unfortunately this is just another feel good, but otherwise essentially useless waste of time and taxpayer dollars. Makes good press though🙄

Reply
4
ImagineBeingDemocrat
3d ago

this is essentially a stunt to show "effort". Let's stop wasting money of these programs. It's time to stop pretending that criminals abide by the law and start increasing penalties for breaking them.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

New Florida law allows officers to cite drivers with music deemed too loud

TAMPA, Fla. - A new Florida law will allow law enforcement officers to cite drivers if their music is deemed too loud. You've likely pulled up to a car blasting music at the stop light with the bass pumping so loud it's vibrating. Come July 1, officers will be cracking down on those drivers who refuse to turn it down.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Family of fallen officer sues FDOT

In early March 2021, a Tampa police officer intentionally drove into the path of a wrong-way driver to stop him. Now, his family is suing the state's transportation department, claiming they failed to maintain an early detection system for wrong-way drivers.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Firearms#Tpd
fox13news.com

Former Hillsborough detective arrested, accused of concealing dozens of unfinished cases before retirement

TAMPA, Fla. - A former Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detective is facing charges of misconduct and tampering with evidence after investigators said he tried to conceal dozens of his unfinished cases prior to retirement. The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Dalton Lewis had worked as a detective in their Criminal Investigations...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Sheriff: Suspects stole mail for use in fraud scheme

TAMPA — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud scheme in which suspects used stolen mail from their victims. According to a press release, detectives with the department’s Economic Crimes Section conducted an extensive investigation into bank fraud and mail theft cases throughout Hillsborough County and were able to identify suspects. On June 23, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Tampa and found that the suspects had stolen numerous items that included sensitive personal information, including social security cards and credit cards. Reports state the search also resulted in the recovery of stolen firearms and ammunition, stolen laptops, stolen auto parts, stolen lawn equipment and other miscellaneous items.
TAMPA, FL
reportwire.org

Tampa Police Arrest Man In Homicide – CBS Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, June 24. Taron Criner, 39, was arrested after surveillance footage, leads, and witness interviews identified him as the suspect. Biden Will Sign...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

The Biggest “Water Gun War” Happened In Tampa Over The Weekend

Shout out to Tom G for creating this “Peace in the streets” water gun war! The peaceful and fun event took place on Saturday at Palm River Park. Tom G who is a popular rapper from the Tampa Bay Area created the event to honor the late rapper Trouble who recently died. Trouble was the original creator of the water gun wars and use to do it every year in the city of Atlanta. “Guns down, water guns up” is the main objective of the event. Tampa showed unity this weekend, because there were many people who came out and there was no violence. Adults, kids and even the Tampa police can be seen in videos having fun while participating in the water gun wars. Below is the flyer for the event and a series of hilarious water war videos.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy