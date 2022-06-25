TPD buys back firearms to help crack down on gun violence in Tampa

Shout out to Tom G for creating this “Peace in the streets” water gun war! The peaceful and fun event took place on Saturday at Palm River Park. Tom G who is a popular rapper from the Tampa Bay Area created the event to honor the late rapper Trouble who recently died. Trouble was the original creator of the water gun wars and use to do it every year in the city of Atlanta. “Guns down, water guns up” is the main objective of the event. Tampa showed unity this weekend, because there were many people who came out and there was no violence. Adults, kids and even the Tampa police can be seen in videos having fun while participating in the water gun wars. Below is the flyer for the event and a series of hilarious water war videos.

