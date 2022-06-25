ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Americans seeking abortion get help from Mexico

By Guillermo Arias, ALFREDO ESTRELLA, Sofia Miselem
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaU0z_0gM074Ph00
Women attend an International Women's Day demonstration in March 2020 in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, where activists are helping American women seeking abortions /AFP/File

Facing high medical costs and pressure to reconsider, a single mother living in California turned to activists across the border in Mexico who helped her have an abortion.

"We're supposed to be in a free country, in a state where you can smoke marijuana, but abortion is still somewhat taboo," the 31-year-old said, shortly before the US Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to the procedure.

The woman, of Mexican descent, believes terminating a pregnancy will now become ever harder, although the liberal West Coast states of California, Oregon and Washington jointly vowed to defend abortion rights.

The Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn the nationwide right to abortion gives all 50 states the freedom to ban the procedure, and nearly half are expected to do so in some form.

Even before the ruling, accessing a safe abortion in the United States was already "complicated if you don't have money," said the mother of three, who works in a restaurant in San Diego.

She initially visited two clinics in the United States, but at both the cost of the procedure was almost $1,000, which she could not afford.

At one of the facilities, which had religious links, she was discouraged from having an abortion.

"They told me there were other options, that I could give it up for adoption. But I was determined, desperate," she told AFP by telephone, explaining that she got pregnant because contraceptives failed.

- 'Huge setback' -

Through a friend, the woman learned about Colectiva Bloodys, a non-government organization in Tijuana just south of San Diego that is part of a cross-border network providing free assistance to women in the United States who cannot access an abortion.

"I was surprised that they helped me from Mexico. I thought that we were more liberal here," she said.

"Everything moved very quickly there. In less than a day they said 'here's the solution,'" the woman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7lF4_0gM074Ph00
Demonstrators demand the decriminalization of abortion on International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City in September 2021 /AFP/File

She was sent a combination of medication that ends a pregnancy by causing the uterus to contract, a method considered safe by the World Health Organization (WHO), mainly for up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The NGO responded quickly to any follow-up questions and "was always supportive," she added.

Colectiva Bloodys has sent these treatments to conservative-led US states such as Oklahoma, Texas and Georgia for a few years and expects more requests following the Supreme Court ruling, said one of its members, Crystal Perez Lira.

"It's very unfortunate, a huge setback; but we are going to have the capacity and the will" to offer support, Perez Lira said.

Mexican activists had already been surprised by the amount of interest from women in the United States in the cross-border network, launched in January in the face of obstacles to accessing a safe abortion.

"As of May, we had assisted 200 women who crossed the border and sent 1,000 sets of medicine. We didn't expect so many," said Veronica Cruz, founder of Las Libres, one of some 30 groups in the network.

- Financial constraints -

While the activists had expected mainly Latinas to seek their help, they have also been approached by non-Spanish speakers.

"Most turn to us for financial reasons. Over there the medication costs about $600 or they have to wait weeks to get it from organizations. We give it for free," Cruz said.

Some of the women seeking assistance in Mexico are reluctant to go to a clinic in the United States because they lack the necessary immigration documents.

"We don't invade their privacy. We don't question their legal status or their nationality," said Perez Lira.

In contrast to the US ruling, Mexico's Supreme Court last year declared the laws criminalizing abortion unconstitutional, authorizing it de facto throughout the conservative Latin American country.

In Mexico City, which decriminalized abortion in 2007 and provides free care regardless of place of residence, authorities pledged to support women from the United States following the court ruling.

"It's truly regressive, sad and outrageous that in a country where these rights had been recognized they are going backwards. We'll be ready to help," the city's health secretary, Oliva Lopez Arellano, told AFP.

"We have the capacity for around 25,000 legal terminations a year and now we're at half that," she said.

One in 10 of the 247,000 abortions carried out in the city in the past 15 years have been for migrants heading to the United States, most of them Central Americans, she added.

In addition to Mexico City, eight more of Mexico's 32 states have decriminalized abortion.

Comments / 9

jody
3d ago

Use contraceptives. And I think all states will offer some abortions. Not one has a total ban. But run to Mexico . I don’t like using tax revenue for abortion anyway.

Reply
6
Related
Boston Globe

‘Bring rifles’: Extremist groups call for violence over abortion ruling

With people across the country taking to the streets to protest and support the decision, officials warned that the U.S. could face a wave of violence from extremists. Fringe groups on the far right and left issued calls to take up arms on Friday in a sign of escalating tension over the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
Oklahoma State
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Mexico#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion#Americans#Mexican#The Us Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Phys.org

Hair and fingernail examination suggests Inca children were drugged to keep them calm before being sacrificed

A team of researchers from Poland, the U.S. and Peru has found evidence that suggests Inca children selected for sacrifice were given drugs to keep them calm prior to their deaths. In their paper published in Journal of Archaeological Science, the group describes their analysis of hair and fingernail samples from two small Incan children who had been sacrificed on Peru's Ampato volcano.
SCIENCE
Reason.com

Justice Kavanaugh on the Right to Travel to Get an Abortion

This is a tremendously important question, as Ilya's and my posts noted in May. Justice Kavanaugh's concurrence in Dobbs today expressly noted:. [A]s I see it, some of the other abortion-related legal questions raised by today's decision are not especially difficult as a constitutional matter. For example, may a State bar a resident of that State from traveling to another State to obtain an abortion? In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Women Recall Their 'Barbaric' Illegal Abortions Before Roe v. Wade: 'We Cannot Go Back'

"We are your grandmothers, your mothers, your daughters. And we cannot go back," the group said in unison. In a new video shared by Runaway Train Productions, a number of women recounted the "barbaric" conditions in which they had illegal abortions prior to the procedure becoming a constitutional right, detailing the unsafe conditions they had to rely on.
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy