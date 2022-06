INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and one woman is in serious condition following a Sunday morning shooting on the city’s near southeast side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after 8 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Renton Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, the officers found an adult male and female that were both suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

