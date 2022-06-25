I have no blades, and I must cool

BOSTON - For a military couple stationed in Germany 16 years ago, landing at Logan Airport last week was supposed to be a happy homecoming. "My four kids will come up for the Fourth of July and I'll see all the four grandkids. Two of them I haven't been able to meet because of COVID," explained Patty Sahli. But in the move back to be with family, one member - was literally lost. "Yeah, it's kind of a nightmare. It's a cat, we love her," Patty said, sadly. Lufthansa said that when unloading the flight Friday, "Rowdy" got out of her carrier. "At first we...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO