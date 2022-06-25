ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

I have no blades, and I must cool

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Whidden reports this fan in the...

MBTA restores service on the Green and Orange Lines downtown

The MBTA announced this evening it's once again running Orange and Green Line trains downtown, now that what's left of the Government Center Garage has been shored up enough to keep it from collapsing atop Haymarket station. The Government Center Garage developer has installed the necessary supports to uphold the...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Paths in Peabody Will Fill Missing Links on Border-to-Boston Trail

Last week, MassDOT and the City of Peabody presented their proposed plans to extend the town’s Independence Greenway from Lahey Medical Center across Route 128 to Endicott Street, a project that will bring the shared-use path to the edge of Peabody’s downtown area. Currently, the Independence Greenway is...
PEABODY, MA
Young Other drummer brutally beaten in senseless South Station attack

The drummer of a Massachusetts rock band was attacked by multiple assailants early Friday morning (June 24) outside Boston’s South Station. The victim, 20-year-old Adam Neufell (pictured far right), is recovering at home after being treated at an area hospital with injuries both physical and mental — including various bruises, a broken nose, a busted lip, and a concussion that, according to the band, has caused increased sensitivity to lights and loud noises, symptoms that could jeopardize his playing career.
BOSTON, MA
Car Fire In Supermarket Parking Lot Saturday

On June 25th at approximately 10:15 p.m., Boston Fire Department received a call for a car fire around the area of 450 Melnea Cass Boulevard. Boston Fire Department and District B-2 of the Police Department responded to the call and arrived on the scene swiftly. In the parking lot of the Tropical Foods Supermarket, they found a car with a fully involved engine compartment on fire.
BOSTON, MA
Red Line train derails in South Boston yard

The front wheels of a Red Line car came off the rails in a mishap yesterday at the MBTA's Cabot Yard in South Boston. According to an initial internal account, a driver was moving four cars:. Train was making a move out of 8 south of the car house when...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Fire Burns 2 Buildings in Mattapan

A fire that erupted in a three-floor home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Monday has spread to another building, officials said. The Boston Fire Department was called to the heavy fire about 1:15 p.m. Video and images from the scene showed several fire trucks on Wales Street, some with their ladders...
BOSTON, MA
Family devastated after cat is lost at Logan Airport

BOSTON - For a military couple stationed in Germany 16 years ago, landing at Logan Airport last week was supposed to be a happy homecoming. "My four kids will come up for the Fourth of July and I'll see all the four grandkids. Two of them I haven't been able to meet because of COVID," explained Patty Sahli. But in the move back to be with family, one member - was literally lost. "Yeah, it's kind of a nightmare. It's a cat, we love her," Patty said, sadly. Lufthansa said that when unloading the flight Friday, "Rowdy" got out of her carrier. "At first we...
BOSTON, MA
Young Man Impaled by Fence at Boston Public Garden Overnight

On June 25, 2022, a man was left hanging off the fence at the Boston Public Garden on Charles Street after he became impaled. District A-1 Officers and Boston EMS rushed to the scene after receiving the frantic911 call reporting the injury. The sharp metal tips of the fences control...
BOSTON, MA
Tanker rollover closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich for hours

SANDWICH – A tanker truck reportedly overturned on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 63 (Chase Road) in Sandwich shortly before 11:30 AM Monday. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). Initial reports say the driver was able to get out of the septic truck and that the tank was empty at the time of the crash but firefighters had to mitigate diesel fuel from the truck’s saddle tank. The Mass State Police truck team will investigate the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA

