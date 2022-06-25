ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Capital District Gets $27M For ‘Environmentally Friendly’ Pedestrian, Biking Projects

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

The Capital District is set to receive more than $27 million in federal funding to help pay for new pedestrian and biking projects around the region.

New York was awarded a total of $178.8 million in federal dollars that will go to 75 communities across the state for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to bike and walk, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The funding - made available from the Federal Highway Administration - will cover up to 80 percent of costs for projects like new sidewalks, shared use paths, and other enhancements related to non-motorized modes of travel, the governor’s office said.

More than two-thirds of the projects will benefit so-called Environmental Justice Communities, defined as areas most impacted by environmental harms and typically consisting of mostly low-and-moderate-income families.

"We're investing in strategic initiatives across the state to improve quality of life, promote economic growth, and revitalize our communities,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement.

“Most importantly, by advancing mobility alternatives, these awards will provide new opportunities and remove barriers for individuals in Environmental Justice Communities that have traditionally lacked adequate transportation access."

In the Capital District, a total of 13 projects will benefit from the funding, including nearly $5 million to the Capital District Transportation Authority to expand bus service along the Washington-Western Corridor.

The City of Cohoes will receive nearly $5 million to build nearly three miles of sidewalks, bikes lanes, and other improvements.

Schenectady will get more than $2 million to pay for improvement to the Craig Street Pedestrian Bridge.

Other projects in the Capital District include:

  • $1,569,539 to the Town of Bethlehem to construct a paved multi-use path along Cherry Avenue Extension.
  • $1,781,000 to the Town of Clifton Park to enhance pedestrian and bike facilities along Main Street.
  • $1,496,560 to the Town of Glenville to construct sidewalks along Freemans Bridge Road.
  • $910,466 to the Town of Guilderland to construct sidewalks to provide pedestrian safety improvements along East Old State Road.
  • $1,864,348 to the Village of Kinderhook to construct pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Albany Avenue.
  • $2,456,764 to the Village of Nassau to construct intersection and pedestrian upgrades throughout the Village.
  • $713,526 to the Town of Sand Lake to construct approximately of sidewalks along Reichard's Lake Road to connect Sand Lake Beach Sidewalk.
  • $1,497,984 to Saratoga County to construct a connection to Zim Smith Trail - Northern Trail Extension from the Town of Ballston to Town of Milton.
  • $1,014,400 to the Village of Voorheesville to construct and replace sidewalks, curbing, and crosswalks.
  • $2,362,592 to the Town of Wilton to construct traffic safety and pedestrian connectivity improvements.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Daily Voice

These NY Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in New York are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Environmentally Friendly#Urban Construction#Biking Projects
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store Opens In Berks County

A new Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 30 in Berks County. There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 8053 Chestnut Street in Hereford. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will begin...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morris County: DEVELOPING

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say. The accident occurred near River Road and Southern Boulevard in Chatham Township around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The victim suffered serious injuries, the initial report says. Authorities did not...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
Daily Voice

Trenton Man With Prosthetic Leg Rescues Driver As Car Plunges Into Newark Bay

A 29-year-old Trenton man with a prosthetic leg who rescued a driver as his car plunged into the Newark Bay received a national reward for his heroic efforts. Anthony Stephen Capuano, an aquatic program administrator, received a Carnegie Medal — considered North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism — following his brave rescue, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced in a release on Tuesday, June 28.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Connecticut Minimum Wage Will Soon Increase To $14

Connecticut's minimum wage is set to increase in the coming days as part of the state's five-year plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 in 2023. Gov. Ned Lamont issued a reminder on Monday, June 27, that beginning Friday, July 1, Connecticut's minimum wage will increase from $13 to $14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Long Island Fugitive Seized By NJ State Troopers Following Route 17 Bus Incident Identified

UPDATE: A man questioned by New Jersey State Police following an alleged incident on a Greyhound bus turned out to be a fugitive from Long Island. Christopher Milton, 41, of Brentwood, NY was taken into custody in a park-and-ride lot on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 27, after the bus driver pulled over, dialed 911 and reported that he'd threatened to shoot another passenger.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Long Island Fugitive Seized By Police Following Bus Incident

A man questioned by New Jersey State Police following an alleged incident on a Greyhound bus turned out to be a fugitive from Long Island, records show. Christopher Milton, 41, of Brentwood, NY was taken into custody in a park-and-ride lot on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 27, after the bus driver pulled over, dialed 911 and reported that he'd threatened to shoot another passenger.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
301K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy