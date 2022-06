Overwatch 2 has begun its public beta but it is experiencing some issues, much to the frustration of those who paid to get in. Overwatch 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 given the immense love for the first game. Although there's been some debate over whether or not Overwatch 2 should've just been an update or expansion to the original game, it still means we're getting a wealth of new Overwatch content and that's always a good thing. Blizzard has already outlined the first year or so of Overwatch 2 content with a roadmap and confirmed the sequel will "replace" the first game, so fans should expect to migrate to the new version. The sequel is also expected to introduce a PvE mode after launch, something that will add some variety to Overwatch 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO