Family Relationships

Tucker Carlson says corporations are helping their employees get an out-of-state abortion because those 'without families are much cheaper for the company'

By Yelena Dzhanova
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38v6ZV_0gM04hfI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUI9L_0gM04hfI00
Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Tucker Carlson on Friday said corporations that help their employees secure abortions are "against families."
  • Several US companies offered to pay travel costs for employees seeking an abortion out of state.
  • "Well, of course, employees without families are much cheaper for the company," Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson on Friday said companies that help their employees get abortions are "against families."

The Fox News host on an episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" played a clip of President Joe Biden denouncing the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that made abortion a constitutional right nationwide.

"Notice that it's abortion that is the red line for them," Carlson said. "Abortion? Of all the issues, why is that so important to them?"

"It's obvious why it's so important to America's corporations, almost all of whom immediately weighed in to say, 'We'll fly you to get an abortion at the state of your choice,'" Carlson continued. "Well, of course, employees without families are much cheaper for the company."

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision Friday, various companies such as Disney, Netflix, and Meta have vowed to provide their employees with financial assistance to help them travel out of state to receive an abortion.

"It's much cheaper to pay for an abortion than it is to pay for maternity leave, or an extra name on the insurance policy," Carlson said. "So, it's all about the money for corporate America. It always is. Families are bad for big corporations. Therefore, they're against families."

Since May, abortion-rights advocates have feared that the Supreme Court would strike down Roe v. Wade. The fears began when Politico published a leaked draft opinion in which Associate Justice Samuel Alito called the decision "egregiously wrong from the start."

Abortion, however, remained legal in the United States until the court handed down the final verdict. But the draft itself was enough to put reproductive rights activists and doctors who perform abortions on edge .

By overturning Roe, the Supreme Court has put the question of the legality of abortion in the hands of individual state legislatures and has essentially made it illegal in at least 22 states to obtain an abortion. There are expected to be added restrictions in several others.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 461

Jim Vielbig
3d ago

Tucker is proof that all abortion attempts are not successful. Like crabgrass, his parents found out he couldn’t be terminated.

Reply(67)
272
Cora Talton
3d ago

he should be ashamed for saying that But these trump era people have no shame.they all should impeached I will never vote any of them.,I was a republican But never again old men making decisions about my body no way.

Reply(32)
174
WeCanBeHeroes
3d ago

True, having no kids is cheaper so wait till the red states find out how much support they’re gonna have to pay out for these unwanted children.

Reply(24)
91
