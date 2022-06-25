Baltimore Orioles recall Spenser Watkins to start vs. White Sox

The Baltimore Orioles recalled right-hander Spenser Watkins from Triple-A Norfolk to start Saturday afternoon’s game against the host Chicago White Sox.

The Orioles also recalled infielder Jonathan Arauz from Norfolk. The moves come on the heels of Baltimore optioning right-hander Marcos Diplan and infielder Rylan Bannon to the Triple-A club following Friday’s 4-1 victory over Chicago.

Watkins, 29, owns an 0-1 record with a 6.00 ERA in eight starts this season with the Orioles.

Watkins did not record a decision after allowing one run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings in his lone career encounter with the White Sox on July 11, 2021.

Arauz, 23, was claimed off waivers from Boston on June 15. He went 0-for-10 with three strikeouts in six games this season with the Red Sox.

–Field Level Media

