Report: Alan Franco leaving Charlotte FC for Talleres

Charlotte FC midfielder Alan Franco reportedly is leaving MLS to join the Argentina side CA Talleres.

Talleres announced the move on Friday but MLSSoccer.com said the deal has not been finalized.

Franco, 23, of Ecuador did not travel with the team for Charlotte’s match Saturday at CF Montreal.

He appeared in 10 matches (nine starts) with the MLS expansion club this year and registered one assist.

–Field Level Media

