BTS’ J-Hope to Drop Solo Album, ‘Jack in the Box,’ Next Month

Following BTS ’ announcement that they will be focusing on solo projects in the coming months, the group’s J-Hope announced on the Weverse platform early Saturday that he will release a solo album called “Jack in the Box” on July 15. The first single single will drop next week, on July 1.

According to the official announcement, “Jack in the Box” lends voice to J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents J-Hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.”

In making the announcement of solo projects earlier this month, J-Hope said he sees it as a healthy step.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” he said. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

Earlier this week, the group’s new compilation album “Proof” became their sixth album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart, despite the drama that accompanied its release. Four days before “Proof” dropped, the group announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers.

That news had little impact on the Army, however, as “Proof” opened at No. 1 on the album chart (dated June 25), with the equivalent of 314,000 sales in the United States, according to Billboard via Luminate. A large part of that unit figure was motivated by CD album sales, which included an extra 13 tracks as opposed to the digital download and streaming album.

The album, released June 10, is a three-disc compilation with a large majority of its contents being previously released material.